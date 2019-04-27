One-woman show for Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates Will's 455th Birthday at the historic Pump House of the former Homestead Works steel industry location, site of the Battle of Homestead.

Yvonne Hudson portrays the character of Shakespeare's wife in the longest running solo show featuring the character of Anne Hathaway Shakespeare. She shares the story of her marriage to the world's most beloved playwright and some of his speeches, songs, and sonnets woven into Hudson's own imaginative script.

The piece's themes of love and resilience feature speeches including the "band of brothers" rallying cry from Henry V, the courtroom plea of Catherine of Aragon to Henry VIII, Juliet's "Come, night" scene, and a mother's "Grief fills the room up" lament from King John.

The program is part of the 5th WEEK OF WILL, Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Park's annual celebration of Shakespeare's birthday, life and works.

The 2 pm show for the Battle of Homestead Foundation is open to the public with donation suggested. The Saturday show is a suggested ticket in advance ($15) or donation at door to support PSIP's 15th season production--an all-female Julius Caesar in Pittsburgh city parks with free admission for all.

Birthday cake served after the evening show.



Saturday Timeline:

11 am - 2 pm setup - short rehearsal. Photos, Interviews.

2-3:15 Show and Q&A for Battle of Homestead Foundation

6-7 set up and interview opp

7-8:15 Show and Q&A to benefit Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 15th season

Video is permitted during the performances. Photography may be set up before the show or taken during rehearsal/set up.

Visit PittsburghShakespeare.com for complete details.







Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You