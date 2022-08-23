North Texas Performing Arts To Recognize Plano Symphony Orchestra Maestro Hector Guzman

North Texas Performing Arts announces its 2022 NTPA Stardust Distinguished Performing Artist Award will be awarded to Maestro Hector Guzman. For the past forty years, Maestro Guzman has led The Plano Symphony Orchestra as its principal conductor.

This is the first of the award recipients to be publicly announced and honorees will be recognized at the Annual NTPA Stardust Awards Ceremony taking place on October 15 at the historic Southfork Ranch. The evening's program features recognition for performing arts leadership in ten different categories including instructors, artists, organizations, leadership, business support, and others. NTPA will also be recognizing its own leaders and volunteers during the event featuring entertainment from the Emerald City Party Machine Band, the NTPA Repertory Theatre and other performers.

The honorees for the arts community leadership awards are nominated by the public and the awards are determined by a committee of judges including performing arts leaders, educators, and professionals from across Texas.

Maestro Guzman is a highly decorated icon in the North Texas arts community also serving as the Music Director of the Irving Symphony, the Corpus Christi Symphony and the San Angelo Symphony. In 2004, he was declared winner of the "Seven Conductors-One Baton" International Conducting competition and appointed Music Director of the Jalisco Philharmonic in Mexico. In 2010 and for the first time in its history, the Jalisco Philharmonic named him "Conductor Emeritus." During his distinguished career, the Maestro has appeared with the most prestigious orchestras across the United States and with dozens of symphonies around the world.

"The Stardust Selection Committee couldn't have chosen a more deserving artist for our inaugural Distinguished Artist Stardust Award honoree," says NTPA Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh. "It is our honor to recognize Maestro Guzman's exemplary years of service to the North Texas community and his dedication to his art."

"I am honored by this recognition from North Texas Performing Arts," says Maestro Guzman. "I appreciate their efforts to recognize those with a passion for the performing arts across North Texas."

"Hector and his forty years of devoted service represents such an incredible model of leadership for the North Texas artistic community," says NTPA Selection Committee Chairperson Sara Akers. Sara founded Plano Children's Theatre over thirty years ago which evolved into North Texas Performing Arts. "We knew as soon as we saw the nomination that we needed to honor his work."

The North Texas Performing Arts Stardust Awards will be presented on October 15 at the world-famous Southfork Ranch and the evening will feature silent and live auction fundraising activities, a served dinner, refreshments and entertainment.

Tickets are available to the public at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2192828®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fntpa.org%2Fstardust%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.