Nikki Giovanni Will Speak At The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

Nikki Giovanni will speak at TRUTHSAYERS Speaker Series on March 30, 2023, at 7:30 pm.

Mar. 15, 2023  

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced that the legendary poet, Nikki Giovanni, returns to the Center as part of the TRUTHSAYERS Speaker Series on March 30, 2023. Nikki Giovanni is one of the most celebrated poets of our time, with a career spanning more than five decades. She has published numerous poetry collections, essays, and children's books and has won numerous awards, Giovanni is the recipient of numerous honors and awards, including Woman of the Year Awards from both Ebony and Mademoiselle magazines; Governor's Awards from both Tennessee and Virginia; keys to more than two dozen cities; some 30 Honorary Doctorates; and, most recently, the Ruth Lilly Poetry Prize from the Poetry Foundation.

The TRUTHSAYERS Speakers series is an ongoing program bringing today's preeminent speakers and artists to the Center to reflect on current events and share unique and thought-provoking material in hopes of inspiring racial awareness and understanding between people. The audience will have the opportunity to hear from one of the most influential voices of our time and to engage in a thought-provoking conversation about the issues that matter most.

"We are honored to have Nikki Giovanni join us again at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center," said Janis Burley Wilson, President & CEO. "Her contributions to the world of poetry and literature are immeasurable, we know that our audience will be inspired by her words and will leave with a greater appreciation for the power of poetry to effect change."

Nikki Giovanni will speak at TRUTHSAYERS Speaker Series on March 30, 2023, at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available for purchase at awaacc.org.




