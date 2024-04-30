Cast Set For LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL at Pittsburgh CLO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pittsburgh CLO has announced the full cast and creative team behind LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL, running May 17-June 30 at the newly-renovated Greer Cabaret Theater.

Tickets for LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL (May 17-June 30) are on sale now at pittsburghclo.org or by calling 412-456-6666.

Biographies

Gabrielle Lee (Billie Holiday) Pittsburgh CLO debut! At home in Musical Theater, TV/Film, and Concert performance. Broadway Nat'l, Europe tours, Off-Broadway, and Regional Theater Favs include: Chicken & Biscuits, Intimate Apparel, Bricktop: Legend of the Jazz Age (World Premiere/Co-creative), Little Shop of Horrors, All Night Strut (Broadway World Winner), Her Song (MAC Award Winner), Once on this Island, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Showboat and Dreamgirls. Most recent TV/FILM credits: Chicago P.D., Blue Bloods, Bull, FBI, and 27 Candles (HBO Nominated short). Concerts: NY Pops, Cab Calloway & Ray Charles Orchestras. Backing Vocals for: Steely Dan, Aloe Blacc, Angelique Kidjo, and Harry Belafonte. For Mama. *AEA l SAG/AFTRA | IG: @gabrielleshines



Kenney Green-TILFORD (Jimmy Powers, Music Director, Conductor) is a multi-hyphenate performer just returning from performing with his husband, Adam Tilford to sold out Piano Bar shows in Sydney & Melbourne. When home in New York, Kenney can be found playing at Marie's Crisis Cafe Piano Bar. FILM: Fire Island, Off-Broadway: Finks!, Growing Up 70's(Luther). National/European Tours: Smokey Joe's Café, Ain't Misbehavin', The Music of Andrew Llyod Webber. Regional: Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Avenue Q, Diva Diaries: The Musical, Ain't Misbehavin', The Music Man, A Chorus Line, The Full Monty, Once on this Island, Working: The Musical, CHICAGO, Footloose, Around the World in 80 Days, Ruthless. Member SDC, SAG-AFTRA & AEA.



SCRAPPY MASON (Pepi) is poised to make his on-stage debut in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill at Pittsburgh CLO! Coming from a showbiz family, Scrappy can't wait to share his talents with you! Scrappy would like to say "Woof Woof" (that's puppy speak for "enjoy the show!")



AYANA DEL VALLE (Billie Holiday Alternate) is a dynamic jazz vocalist raised in a musical, Afro-Caribbean family outside of Binghamton, N.Y. She earned her BFA in Vocal Jazz Performance at the Conservatory of Music at Purchase College and became a fixture on the New York City jazz scene. She was last seen this Spring at the Cider Mill Stage in Endicott, N.Y. as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill.



ALAWNA MALLORY (u/s Billie Holiday, Assistant Stage Manager) is a pop rockin' actress and vocal coach located from Pittsburgh, PA. Most Recently: A Lyrical Christmas Carol with Pittsburgh Musical Theatre and Beautiful, the Carole King Musical with New London Barn Playhouse. She will soon star as America Robinson in the film Steal Away (Stephen Ashley Blake, Realm Pictures International). Alawna is over the moon to make her PCLO debut with Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill!

Lady Day At Emerson's Bar & Grill Creative Team

TOMÉ COUSIN (Director)

Kenney Green-TILFORD (Jimmy Powers, Music Director, Conductor)

Tim Brady (Production Stage Manager)

HOLLY M. FLEISCHER (Scenic Designer, Content Creator)

ANDY OSTROWSKI (Lighting Designer)

CLAUDIA BROWNLEE (Costume Designer)

TENEL DORSEY (Hair and Makeup Designer)

BOB BOLLMAN (Sound Designer)

