Music Under The Stars With The Wheeling Symphony Will Return in September

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra will return to Oglebay Park for Music Under the Stars, their annual Labor Day concert, on Sunday, September 1, at 7:30 pm. An evening of Broadway, Disney, and classical music, this year's featured guest artists include WSO Principal Trumpet John Winkler, Broadway star Siri Howard, and local talent Amanda McGovern. Sponsored by The Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation¸ Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Oglebay, and the Musicians Performance Trust Fund, Music Under the Stars is free to attend.

“Music Under the Stars is one of my favorite WSO traditions, and this year is extra special because it marks the symphony's 95th anniversary,” says WSO Music Director John Devlin. “The symphony's very first performance took place at Oglebay Park in June of 1929, so it feels very humbling to be performing in that same place almost a century later.”

Music Under the Stars has been a WSO tradition ever since that inaugural concert in 1929. Designed to kick off the subscription season, Music Under the Stars traditionally takes place on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend and is free for the community to attend. This year's program will feature several Broadway tunes, as performed by Broadway star Siri Howard and local talent Amanda McGovern.

Howard, whose professional career began at just 10 years old, has performed as a soloist with several symphony orchestras, including the Detroit Symphony, Nashville Symphony, and Omaha Symphony, as well as with the New York Philharmonic in Sweeney Todd: Live from the Lincoln Center with Emma Thompson and Bryn Terfel. On Broadway, Howard has been in Les Misérables and The Sound of Music, and she performed in the national tours of The Phantom of the Opera, Parade, Les Misérables, and The Sound of Music.

McGovern, a graduate of Wheeling Park High School, is currently a BFA Acting Major at West Virginia University. While at WVU, McGovern has performed in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Ride the Cyclone, Bright Star, and Carrie: The Musical.

“One my goals as music director of the WSO is to mentor and encourage young artists who are at the beginning of their careers,” Devlin says. “When I met Amanda, I was impressed not only by her talent but by her professionalism and ambition. I am so glad to pair Amanda with a professional actress like Siri, who I know will be a wonderful collaborative partner and mentor for Amanda. And beyond that, I guarantee our audiences will love what both of these talented performers bring to the stage!”

The concert will feature works from both classic and contemporary musicals such as My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked. In addition to Broadway, WSO Principal Trumpet John Winkler will take center stage to perform Joseph Haydn's Trumpet Concerto, and the evening will begin with Brahms' Hungarian Dance no. 5—a piece that was performed at that very first concert in Oglebay in 1929.

“Our 2024-2025 season is about honoring our past, our community, and everything the WSO has accomplished in its 95-year legacy,” says WSO Executive Director Sonja Thoms. “Music Under the Stars is the perfect way to begin our year-long celebration. From featuring local guest artists to beginning the concert with a selection from the WSO's very first program, the entire night is filled with moments that represent our this year's themes. I know it will be a perfect start to the season and a night to remember for all involved!”

For those looking to extend their concert-going experience, the WSO will host a Veranda Reception prior to the evening's performance. Starting at 6 pm on the Burton Center Porch in Oglebay, Veranda guests will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, soft drinks, beer, and wine while celebrating one of the WSO's most beloved concerts. Tickets for the Veranda Reception are $70 and can be purchased at the WSO's website or by calling 304-232-6191.

Each year, Music Under the Stars draws over 4,000 attendees. The preparation for such a large performance is vast and involves much teamwork and support from staff, volunteers, and local businesses and organizations. “We are pleased to be able to offer this free concert, year after year, free of charge to our community,” says Thoms. “We here at the WSO extend our sincere gratitude to the Elizabeth Stifel Kline Foundation, Kalkreuth Roofing and Sheet Metal, Oglebay, and the Musician's Performance Trust Fund for sponsoring this performance and continuing to support live music here in the Ohio Valley. We could not do it without you!”

“I remember the feeling of my first Music Under the Stars concert as the newly appointed music director in 2019,” Devlin says. “To look on the hillside and see it packed with families of all ages is positively electric. I cannot wait to do it again!”

Music Under the Stars is free to attend. The concert begins at 7:30 pm on Sunday, September 1, at the Anne Kuchinka Amphitheatre in Oglebay. Prior to the concert, the WSO will host a Veranda Reception on the Burton Center Porch at 6 pm. Tickets for the Veranda Reception are $70 and can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at (304) 232-6191, via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com, or in person at the Box Office, located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003.



