Kate DeL To Play Album Release Show For CHEERS TO CHRISTMAS At Con Alma

Celebrate the holiday season in style as Northeast Ohio's acclaimed vocalist Kate DeL brings her brand-new holiday album, Cheers to Christmas, to life with a special live performance at Con Alma in Pittsburgh on December 14, 2024, at 5:30 PM.

Cheers to Christmas marks DeL's first full-length holiday album, filled with reimagined arrangements of Christmas classics alongside some original compositions. The album's raw, live energy was captured during an intimate recording session at Moonlight Audio in Columbus, Ohio, giving fans a taste of DeL's soulful, powerful vocals in a truly authentic setting. The songs range from cozy and festive to introspective and heartfelt, perfectly reflecting the joy and warmth of the season.

This live performance at Con Alma will be a unique opportunity to experience the new music firsthand. "I've been dreaming of performing this holiday album live, and Pittsburgh is the perfect place to make it happen," says Kate DeL. "This show is all about creating a festive, cozy atmosphere where we can come together and celebrate the season through music. I'm thrilled to share the new album with everyone and can't wait to perform these songs in such a beautiful venue."

About Kate DeL:

Kate DeL is a Northeast Ohio-based vocalist and recording artist known for her distinctive voice and emotive performances. Blending jazz, pop, and holiday classics, Kate has built a reputation for her ability to transform a wide range of musical styles with her unique sound. Cheers to Christmas is her first full-length holiday album and marks an exciting new chapter in her career.

About Con Alma:

Located in Pittsburgh, Con Alma is a renowned venue known for its vibrant jazz heritage atmosphere, exceptional cuisine, and dedication to presenting live music in an intimate and welcoming setting. The venue has become a favorite for music lovers in Pittsburgh, offering a space where incredible performances meet delicious food and drinks.

