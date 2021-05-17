Izzie's Caravan Releases Final Single From Upcoming Album

On May 15th, Izzie's Caravan is released "Lost" inspired by an introspective journey. It is the final single from the June 15th album, "Blow The Lid."

On September 10, 2020, at the height of the worldwide pandemic, Izzie's Caravan began a 10 month-long journey. The Caravan released the first single, "Roadkill Rita" from their soon to be released album, "Blow The Lid." After 3 more preview singles from the album, including the #1 UK iTunes Blues chart smash title song, Izzie and the boys are ready to unveil the full-blown album. Before they do, they've got one more single up their sleeves...

On Saturday, May 15th, Izzie's Caravan will release the 5th and final "single" from the "Blow The Lid" album, "Lost." The song was retooled from a 2006 song and features a more subdued, melancholic and introspective groove, compared to the rest of the album.

Izzie explains: "Lost' is a change of pace in terms of the general rawness of this record. I think it was important to balance out the record with a more meaningful track that allows us to push our creative boundaries and take on a bit more more of an emotionally introspective journey, which allows us, and the listener, to relate to a more melancholic experience in our lives. Sim and I had this song from around 2006, and we always knew we would come back to it in a more refined form, which you now hear on the album. For what it's worth, this song was also one of the more challenging tracks because capturing the loss of a loved one, in my case my best friend and sister Karen, can be a pretty daunting task. Somehow it's never good enough...I just felt this version was.."

"Blow The Lid," the album, will be released on June 15, 2021.

ABOUT IZZIE'S CARAVAN: Izzie started his musical journey by forming a 3-piece band in 2004. The Deep Impactors included two future (and now former) members of the Caravan, Sim and Ray. After becoming disillusioned by the music industry, Izzie took a decades-long respite from guitar, eventually returning to the instrument he loved, just a few years ago.

Referring to himself as a "poor man's Buddy Guy or Lightnin' Hopkins," Izzie cites bands like Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith as early influences, followed by later guitarists like Izzy Stradlin and John Frusciante. But, it was the blues of Stevie Ray, Clapton, John Lee Hooker, Johnny Winter, Muddy Waters, and of course, Buddy Guy, that inspired Izzie's return to music.

