Hatch Arts Collective and Casey Droege Cultural Productions Present WITH OURSELVES, WITH EACH OTHER

Hatch Arts Collective and Casey Droege Cultural Productions present an in-progress showing of with ourselves, with each other, created and performed by Maree ReMalia. Hatch Arts Collective is delighted to bring Maree back to Pittsburgh and work with an entirely Pittsburgh-based team for this production.

Co-directed by Hatch Arts Collective's Artistic Director, Adil Mansoor, with ourselves, with each other explores how grief can be a collective experience. Using a karaoke mic and movement as her primary performance vehicle, choreographer and performer Maree ReMalia explores how a solo can be more than a solo and become a gathering, a chorus, and a communal remembrance.

This performance aims to be a balm for the heart and a container for grief. While living through the wake of her father's death and the pandemic, ReMalia ties our individual lives to the ever burgeoning global and political strife. It is an opening for joy, all while welcoming desire, acknowledging rage, and insisting on love. As we hold our persistence and tenacity along with our weariness and imperfections, ReMalia asks: what stories do we want to voice? What words feel meaningful? Where do we feel grief in our bodies and how does it want to move?

with ourselves, with each other will have three showings: one taking place on February 23 at 7:00pm, and two on February 24th at 2:00pm and 7:00pm. The production will take place at Inter-, an artist-run multidisciplinary arts space located at 5013 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Tickets are available on the Casey Droege Cultural Productions website. Seating is limited, and purchasing tickets in advance is recommended.

Maree ReMalia is a dance artist and certified Gaga instructor. An adoptee born in South Korea and raised in Ohio, movement supports her in an ongoing process of self-discovery, expression, and liberation. Her collaborative performance projects have been presented at numerous venues, including Kelly Strayhorn Theater, La MaMa Experimental Theater Club, and New Hazlett Theater. She has performed in the work of Gabriel Forestieri, Bebe Miller, and Michael J. Morris and was previously a member of STAYCEE PEARL dance project. She has been a guest artist and faculty member with organizations such as Brown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Dreams of Hope Queer Youth Arts, and Point Park University.

Hatch Arts Collective is a Pittsburgh-based performance incubator that enables the development of new, interdisciplinary, and queer- or BIPOC-led performance projects. Casey Droege Cultural Productions is an artist-run, woman-owned, disability-owned business that supports the local and regional arts economy through public art projects, private consultation, and project management.

Principal support for the project has been provided by The Heinz Endowments; Opportunity Fund; Workhorse Collaborative; and Dreams of Hope.

Ticket sales and more information can be found Click Here.