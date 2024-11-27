HOLIDAY INN Comes to the Belmont Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Belmont Theatre will present Holiday Inn, a musical comedy on the main stage based on the Universal film of the same name. This holiday event will run December 6 at 7:30p.m., December 7 at 2p.m. and 7:30p.m., December 12, 13 and 14 at 7:30p.m. Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. This show will feature a LIVE orchestra.

Holiday Inn tells the story of Jim, who leaves the bright lights of show business behind to settle down on his farmhouse in Connecticut… but life just isn’t the same without a bit of song and dance. Jim’s luck takes a spectacular turn when he meets Linda, a spirited schoolteacher with talent to spare. Together they turn the farmhouse into a fabulous inn with dazzling performances to celebrate each holiday, from Thanksgiving to the Fourth of July. But when Jim’s Best Friend Ted tries to lure Linda to Hollywood to be his new dance partner, will Jim be able to salvage his latest chance at love?

Based on the classic film, this joyous musical features thrilling dance numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, and a parade of hit Irving Berlin songs, including “Blue Skies,” “Easter Parade,” “Steppin’ Out With My Baby,” “Heat Wave,” “White Christmas,” “Be Careful, It’s My Heart,” “Cheek to Cheek,” “Shaking the Blues Away” and many more! “White Christmas” was written by Berlin for the 1942 musical film Holiday Inn. The composition won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 15th Academy Awards and later inspired the film White Christmas.

The Director is René Staub. The Vocal Director is Chloe Braden. The Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The conductor is Kim Hostetter. The cast features Kenny Hamme as Jim Hardy, Curtis Druck as Ted Hanover, Natalie Kerchner as Linda Mason, Hailey Kirk as Lila Dixon, Amber Gamber as Louise Badger, Nolan Matseur as Charlie Winslow and Andrew Matseur as Danny. The cast also features eleven technical dancers that will bring Irving Berlin’s music to life with show-stopping dance numbers!

