GISELLE to Open Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 2026-27 Season

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Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre will open its 2026-27 season with Giselle with the PBT Orchestra, October 23-25 at the Benedum Center. Giselle is a tragic story of love, betrayal, and forgiveness. Renowned for its emotional depth, technical rigor, and theatricality, it remains a cornerstone of the ballet repertoire.

One of the oldest and most demanding works in the ballet repertoire, Giselle premiered in Paris in 1841 at the beginning of French Romanticism. PBT's production will feature new staging by artistic director Adam W. McKinney, based on the original choreography by Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot, with later Russian revisions by Marius Petipa.

Six PBT artists will portray the lead roles of Giselle and Albrecht in this production. Principal Artist Hannah Carter will return to the lead role of Giselle, which she also performed in PBT's 2019 version. Principal Artists Tommie Lin Kesten, Lucius Kirst, Colin McCaslin, Grace Rookstool, and Soloist Artist David O'Matz will perform the lead roles in Giselle for the first time. The artists will dance in the lead roles of Giselle and Albrecht for the following performances:

Hannah Carter and Lucius Kirst: Friday, October 23 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 pm

Grace Rookstool and David O'Matz: Saturday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m.

Tommie Lin Kesten and Colin McCaslin: Saturday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m

Giselle's iconic choreography, sweeping costuming, and ethereal aesthetic redefined ballet, while elevating the ballerina's role and introducing new techniques and stylistic elements that continue to influence the field of ballet today. The title role of Giselle is considered one of ballet's greatest challenges, requiring the artist to move seamlessly from innocent protagonist to heartbroken spirit, all while demonstrating accomplished technique and expressive storytelling.

“Giselle is truly a masterpiece. Audiences will be enthralled with the gorgeous dancing, emotional storyline, and stunning Adolphe Adam score performed by the PBT Orchestra,” said Adam W. McKinney, PBT Artistic Director. “The lasting impact that this ballet has had on the art form is monumental, and I am delighted that audiences will have an opportunity to experience the beauty of Giselle in person.”

PBT Connects: Theater Programs

The following PBT Education and Community Engagement programs are designed to enrich the ballet experience and are open to all ticket holders:

Opening Night Preview with PBT Rehearsal Director Barbara Bears | Friday, October 23 | 6:30 p.m.

Audience members can enrich their experience at the performance by hearing from choreographers, stagers, and other creative artists involved in the production. The event will be held in the theater.

Artist Q&A | Friday, October 23 | after the 7:30 p.m. performance

Audience members can chat with PBT's artists about their roles in the performance, preparing for a ballet, working with choreographers, and more. The event will take place in the theater.

Curtain Up! with PBT Costume Director Kristin McLain | Saturday, October 24 | 1:00 p.m.

This is a special opportunity to see the dancers warming up before the performance. Attendees will also learn about the costumes for Giselle from PBT Costume Director Kristin McLain. The event will take place in the theater.

Tea with the AD with PBT Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney | Saturday, October 24 | 6:30 p.m.

Grab your tea – or your favorite drink – and join Artistic Director Adam W. McKinney for an informal conversation before the performance. The event will be held in the theater.

Curtain Up! with Guest Conductor Ormsby Wilkins | Sunday, October 25 | 1:00 p.m.

This is a special opportunity to see the dancers warming up before the performance. Attendees will also learn about the music for Giselle from Guest Conductor Ormsby Wilkins. The event will take place in the theater.

Audio Description | Sunday, October 25, 2026 | Available for 2:00 pm performance

Schedule

PBT will perform Giselle with the PBT Orchestra at the Bendum Center on the following dates and times:

Friday, October 23, 2026, 7:30 PM

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 2:00 PM

Saturday, October 24, 2026, 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2:00 PM

Ticket Information

Single tickets for Giselle with the PBT Orchestra start at $33.50, including all fees, and are available at pbt.org or by calling 412-456-6666. Season subscription packages are also available.

Groups purchasing eight or more tickets save up to 50%. More information is available at pbt.org/groups.

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