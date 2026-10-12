 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center

Verdi's opera concludes its run with performances on October 16 and 18, with free childcare available at the final performance.

By:

Pittsburgh Opera's production of Verdi's Rigoletto continues at the Benedum Center with two remaining performances on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m. Get a look at production photos from the opera below!

The production, which opened Pittsburgh Opera's 2026–27 season on October 10, marks the company's first presentation of Rigoletto in 14 years.

The opera follows Rigoletto, a sharp-witted court jester who enables the womanizing behavior of his employer, the Duke. When both men are cursed, Rigoletto's world is upended as the Duke sets his sights on his sheltered daughter, Gilda. Rigoletto must then attempt to protect his daughter from the man he has long defended.

The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Audio commentary will be available at the October 16 performance, while free childcare will be offered at the October 18 matinee with advance registration.

Tickets start at $20, with half-price admission available for children and teens ages 6–18. Additional discounts are offered for students, educators, military personnel and seniors.

Tickets are available through the Pittsburgh Opera website, by calling (412) 456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office at 665 Penn Avenue.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 1 of 38


Jason Budd

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 2 of 38


Jason Budd, Zoe Ruth

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 3 of 38


Jason Budd

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 4 of 38


Drew Comer

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 5 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 6 of 38


Drew Comer

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 7 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 8 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 9 of 38


Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 10 of 38


Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 11 of 38


Sebastian Catana

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 12 of 38


Sebastian Catana

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 13 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 14 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 15 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 16 of 38


Maya Davis, Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 17 of 38


Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 18 of 38


Maya Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 19 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 20 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Maya Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 21 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 22 of 38


Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 23 of 38


Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 24 of 38


Sebastian Catana

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 25 of 38


Peter Volpe, Sebastian Catana

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 26 of 38


Peter Volpe, Maire Therese Carmack

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 27 of 38


Peter Volpe

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 28 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 29 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 30 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 31 of 38


Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 32 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 33 of 38

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 34 of 38


Erik Nordstrom

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 35 of 38


Sebastian Catana

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 36 of 38


Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 37 of 38


Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn

Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center — photo 38 of 38


Sebastian Catana

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Opera SHOWS


Buy Tickets