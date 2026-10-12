Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center

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Pittsburgh Opera's production of Verdi's Rigoletto continues at the Benedum Center with two remaining performances on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m. Get a look at production photos from the opera below!

The production, which opened Pittsburgh Opera's 2026–27 season on October 10, marks the company's first presentation of Rigoletto in 14 years.

The opera follows Rigoletto, a sharp-witted court jester who enables the womanizing behavior of his employer, the Duke. When both men are cursed, Rigoletto's world is upended as the Duke sets his sights on his sheltered daughter, Gilda. Rigoletto must then attempt to protect his daughter from the man he has long defended.

The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Audio commentary will be available at the October 16 performance, while free childcare will be offered at the October 18 matinee with advance registration.

Tickets start at $20, with half-price admission available for children and teens ages 6–18. Additional discounts are offered for students, educators, military personnel and seniors.

Tickets are available through the Pittsburgh Opera website, by calling (412) 456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office at 665 Penn Avenue.

Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography



Jason Budd

Jason Budd, Zoe Ruth

Jason Budd

Drew Comer

Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn

Drew Comer

Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn

Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner

Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner

Sebastian Catana

Sebastian Catana

Maya Davis, Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess

Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess

Maya Davis

Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess

Sebastian Catana, Maya Davis

Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis

Sebastian Catana

Peter Volpe, Sebastian Catana

Peter Volpe, Maire Therese Carmack

Peter Volpe

Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess

Erik Nordstrom

Sebastian Catana

Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn

Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn

Sebastian Catana

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