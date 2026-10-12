Photos: Pittsburgh Opera's RIGOLETTO Continues at the Benedum Center
Verdi's opera concludes its run with performances on October 16 and 18, with free childcare available at the final performance.
Pittsburgh Opera's production of Verdi's Rigoletto continues at the Benedum Center with two remaining performances on Friday, October 16, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m. Get a look at production photos from the opera below!
The production, which opened Pittsburgh Opera's 2026–27 season on October 10, marks the company's first presentation of Rigoletto in 14 years.
The opera follows Rigoletto, a sharp-witted court jester who enables the womanizing behavior of his employer, the Duke. When both men are cursed, Rigoletto's world is upended as the Duke sets his sights on his sheltered daughter, Gilda. Rigoletto must then attempt to protect his daughter from the man he has long defended.
The opera is sung in Italian with English supertitles. Audio commentary will be available at the October 16 performance, while free childcare will be offered at the October 18 matinee with advance registration.
Tickets start at $20, with half-price admission available for children and teens ages 6–18. Additional discounts are offered for students, educators, military personnel and seniors.
Tickets are available through the Pittsburgh Opera website, by calling (412) 456-6666, or in person at the Theater Square Box Office at 665 Penn Avenue.
Photo Credit: David Bachman Photography
Jason Budd
Jason Budd, Zoe Ruth
Jason Budd
Drew Comer
Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn
Drew Comer
Sebastian Catana, Daniel O'Hearn
Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner
Léa Nayak, Erik Nordstrom, Logan Wagner
Sebastian Catana
Sebastian Catana
Maya Davis, Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess
Daniel O'Hearn, Susanne Burgess
Maya Davis
Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess
Sebastian Catana, Maya Davis
Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis
Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis
Susanne Burgess, Maya Davis
Sebastian Catana
Peter Volpe, Sebastian Catana
Peter Volpe, Maire Therese Carmack
Sebastian Catana, Susanne Burgess
Erik Nordstrom
Sebastian Catana
Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn
Ayanna Delk-Lewis, Daniel O'Hearn
Sebastian Catana
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