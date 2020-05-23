Front Porch Theatricals Reschedules A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE and GRAND HOTEL to 2021

Front Porch Theatricals has rescheduled its two previously announced summer shows to 2021, due to the health crisis.

"A Man of No Importance" is now scheduled to run May 21-30, 2021, and "Grand Hotel" is set for August 20-29, 2021. The casts and creative teams hired for both shows have been contracted to return in 2021.

A Man Of No Importance

A tender and timely story of family, friendship, and acceptance that teaches us that it really is a wonderful thing to "love who you love", A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE combines the depth and drama of a play with the lyricism and comedy of a musical. A tender and beautifully woven tale of love, and friendship set in 1960s in Dublin, Ireland, and the winner of the 2003 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE is another successful collaboration by the team of Terrence McNally, Lynn Ahrens and Pittsburgh native Stephen Flaherty, all of whom won Tony Awards for Ragtime and Once on This Island.

Grand Hotel​

It is 1928. 1920s extravagance and opulence sweep across the stage of Berlin's Grand Hotel. The world is between wars, the stock market is booming, Berlin is the center of high life and optimism rules the day. However, underneath it all, much is happening with the Grand Hotel's illustrious clients. Inspired by Vicki Baum's period novel, issues of life and death, financial ruin, love and murder converge as people come and go through the lobby of the Grand Hotel. From esteemed book writer, Luther Davis and distinguished composer-lyricist team of Robert Wright and George Forrest, this seamless musical won multiple Tony and Drama Desk Awards in 1990 and ran for over 1000 performances on Broadway.

Learn more at https://www.frontporchpgh.com/.

