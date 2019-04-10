Emerging Talents To Perform In Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School Showcases

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre School (PBT School) will present two May productions in downtown Pittsburgh, showcasing student dancers from the beginning of their training journey to the commencement of their professional stage careers.

The Pre-professional Showcases 2019, performed by career-track high school and graduate students, will take place on May 17-19 at Point Park University's George Rowland White Performance Studio. Spring Performance 2019 follows on May 24-25 at the Byham Theater, where 200+ dancers from the Student and Pre-professional divisions will take the stage.

Pre-professional Showcases

Point Park University, George Rowland White Performance Studio, 201 Wood Street

May 17, 2019 | 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 18, 2019 | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

May 19, 2019 | 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 19, 2019 | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A weekend of performance and creativity featuring the talented students of PBT School's Pre-professional Division. Future professional dancers perform new works choreographed by PBT School Faculty as well as PBT Company Dancers Yoshiaki Nakano and Jessica McCann, along with excerpts from George Balanchine's "Divertimento No. 15," August Bournonville's "Napoli," Marius Petipa's "Raymonda" and "Cinderella." Open to the public.

Tickets cost $25 and are available at www.pbt.org/performances/ or by calling 412-454-9107.

Spring Performance 2019

Byham Theater, 101 6th St.

May 24, 2019 | 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

May 25, 2019 | 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

A performance of classical and contemporary works featuring over 200 students of PBT School's Student and Pre-professional Divisions. Career-track professional dancers perform new works choreographed by PBT School Faculty, PBT Company Dancer Yoshiaki Nakano, and excerpts from George Balanchine's "Divertimento No. 15," August Bournonville's "Napoli," and "Cinderella." Students in Preparatory Ballet through the Graduate Program take the stage together in "Carnival of the Animals," a humorous musical suite by composer Camille Saint-Saëns with choreography by PBT School Faculty. Open to the public.

Tickets range in price from $32-37 and are available at www.pbt.org/performances/ or by calling 412-456-6666.

Under the direction of PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr and School Co-directors Marjorie Grundvig and Dennis Marshall, PBT School provides a diverse dance curriculum to more than 1,300 students annually across its Children's, Student, Pre-Professional and Community divisions. Ranging from pre-ballet to pre-professional, PBT School fosters the expression, discipline and joy of ballet at every level and cultivates the next generation of professional dancers. As an integral part of their training experience, students enjoy daily exposure to the professional company and a range of performance opportunities in student and company productions in downtown Pittsburgh. PBT School's bright, state-of-the-art facility is located in Pittsburgh's Strip District. For class schedules and package pricing, visit www.pbt.org.

Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre has built a legacy of excellence since 1969. Led by Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr, former American Ballet Theatre ballet master and principal dancer, the company has built an eclectic repertoire that honors the company's classical roots and explores ballet's contemporary innovations. Through its official training institution, PBT School, the company cultivates the next generation of professional dancers and guides students of all ages and abilities in discovering the expression, discipline and joy of ballet. Throughout the community, PBT takes ballet into classrooms, libraries and community centers with programs that promote dance as a catalyst for creativity and learning in every phase of life.





