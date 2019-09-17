EVIL DEAD THE MUSICAL Comes to Pittsburgh's West End

Back by popular demand, Pittsburgh Musical Theater will present the cult classic Evil Dead the Musical at the Gargaro Theater in the city's West End.

This hilarious musical combines all the elements from the cult classic movies, The Evil Dead, The Evil Dead: Part 2, and The Army of Darkness into one of the craziest musical experiences of all time.

The musical tells the story of five college students who go to an abandoned cabin in the woods and accidentally unleash an evil force that turns them all into demons, prompting Ash, a housewares employee-turned-demon killer, and his trusty chainsaw to save the day.

Showtimes are 10 p.m, September 27th and 28th, and October 5th, 12th, and 19th. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting pittsburghmusicals.com/tix-evildead or calling (412) 539-0900. Splatter zone seats are also available.

Evil Dead the Musical is our After Hours show and is inappropriate for younger audiences.





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You