Cross-Stitch Theater Company Presents Pittsburgh Premiere Of THE WHITE CARD

Cross-Stitch Theater Company will continue to make their mark on the Pittsburgh community with their upcoming production of "The White Card" by New York Times Bestselling poet, Claudia Rankine. Shows will take place November 7-9 & 14-16 at 7:30pm and November 10 & 17 at 4pm at the Father Ryan Arts Center in McKees Rocks. Tickets will cost $15 and are on sale now on the Cross-Stitch Theater Company website.

Cross-Stitch Theater Company launched this spring with the mission to create leadership opportunities for women in theater and celebrate women's artistic expression. "The White Card" was an easy selection to be their next production because of its timely message expertly crafted by Rankine. "It is an honor and a privilege to be bringing this brilliant woman's work to life," says Cross-Stitch co-founder Marsha Mayhak, "Producing the Pittsburgh premiere of such a significant show is thrilling to say the least." Rankine's work explores how race impacts life in America. "The White Card" in particular is Rankine's response to Ferguson and other similar tragedies that have happened around the nation, including in Pittsburgh. This play asks the question "Can American society progress if whiteness remains invisible?" The cast of the show includes Dominique Briggs, Andy Privarnik, Kevin Mahler, Lisa Camerlo and Grant Jones.

The production is led by director Alyse M Hogan, a University of the Arts graduate and owner of AMH Productions. The creative team also includes the talents of Minnie Jones, Christa Varley, and Alexis Jabour. "We are excited to see our company grow and to welcome such a talented crew for this production," says co-founder Amy Dick, "These women have a wide variety of skills, expertise and ideas that we are honored to be able to showcase." With this production, Cross-Stitch Theater Company hopes to get one step closer to creating an equitable environment for female artists in Pittsburgh.





