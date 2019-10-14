City Theatre Presents ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI...

City Theatre continues its 45th season with One Night in Miami... by Kemp Powers. 1964. Cassius Clay has rocked the nation by winning the World Heavyweight Boxing Title; however, it's what happens next that changes the soon-to-be Muhammed Ali's life even more. Filled with music, hope, and the sense that "A Change is Gonna Come," this theatrical event re-imagines the true story of Clay's friendships with civil rights activist Malcolm X, legendary singer Sam Cooke, and football star Jim Brown on one life-altering night.

"I met Kemp when we did a reading of his play Little Black Shadows which I went on to produce," said Artistic Director Marc Masterson. "I was so taken by his smarts and his skill that I went to London to see the production of One Night in Miami... at The Donmar Warehouse. It blew me away. Kemp has since become a friend and a colleague- I am very excited to introduce him to Pittsburgh audiences!"

Produced in special arrangement with ABKCO, One Night in Miami... is directed by Reginald L. Douglas and will run on the City Theatre Main Stage, November 9 - December 1, 2019. Tickets are on sale now.

"I am so thrilled to be directing One Night in Miami... this fall," said director Reginald L. Douglas. "The play is a moving portrait of four African-American icons, told with humor, music, and dynamic theatrical magic. As these powerful men reflect on the pain of our country's history and celebrate the unstoppable power of love and friendship that sustained them through it, we are offered the opportunity to see the heart behind these heroes. What a privilege it is to honor the legacy of these trailblazing men through this love-letter of a production!"

City is continuing Pick-Your-Price-Previews for the 2019-2020 Season, in an effort to better serve the community and to reduce economic barriers to entry, tickets start at just $5 (plus fees) to all performances November 9-14. See details at CityTheatreCompany.org. This offer may not be combined with discounts.

One Night in Miami... is directed by Reginald L. Douglas. The cast includes Thomas Walter Booker, Quincy Chad, Dwayne Washington, Lamar Cheston, Avery Glymph, and Brenden Peifer. The production team includes Tony Ferrieri (scenic design), Andrew David Ostrowski (lighting design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Zachary Beattie-Brown (sound design), and Patti Kelly is Production Stage Manager.

CityTheatreCompany.org





