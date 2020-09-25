City Theatre Continues Drive-In Experience With Manual Cinema's FRANKENSTEIN, Featuring Live Musical Score

The production will run from September 30 – October 18 with performances every Wednesday – Sunday at 8:00pm.

Following the successful run of the Drive-In Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green, City Theatre will continue the drive-in experience with Manual Cinema's Frankenstein.

A modern, innovative adaption of Mary Shelley's Classic Novel, Manual Cinema's Frankenstein will feature a live musical score performed on stage while a world premiere film, created specifically for the drive-in, plays on an adjacent screen in a parking lot next to RIDC's Mill19 at the Hazelwood Green development. The production will run from September 30 - October 18 with performances every Wednesday - Sunday at 8:00pm. City Theatre has partnered with Hazelwood Green and RIDC to create this innovative outdoor experience.

"The thrilling theatricality of Manual Cinema's Frankenstein is a unique take on Mary Shelley's classic-a perfect fit for a fall evening on the drive-in stage," said City's Artistic Director, Marc Masterson. "With a live score played against an original silent film using shadows and light to tell the tale, this is a Frankenstein like no other. We can't wait to share this family-friendly production with Pittsburgh."

Manual Cinema's Frankenstein opens after the close of the Drive-In Arts Festival at Hazelwood Green, which runs until September 27. Closing out the final weekend will be: The band Meeting of Important People, presented by 91.3FM WYEP and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust (Thurs., Sept. 24); 1Hood Media (Fri., Sept. 25); An Evening of Jazz and Poetry featuring the Yoko Suzuki Trio and Thomas Wendt Quintet, presented by MCG Jazz and City of Asylum (Sat., Sept. 26); and music from Social Justice Disco, presented by 91.3FM WYEP and Pittsburgh Cultural Trust (Sun., Sept. 27).

Tickets for Frankenstein start at $20 for subscribers and $25 for the general public. This performance is appropriate for all ages. More information and tickets available at CityTheatreCompany.org.

