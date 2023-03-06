Chloe Arnold's SYNCOPATED LADIES Live Tour Makes A Stop At The August Wilson African American Cultural Center

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center announced today that the Syncopated Ladies LIVE! Tour will end in Pittsburgh on April 13, 2023. There will be a student matinee at 10:30 am and a public performance at 8:00 pm. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 for students and adults.

The show's runtime is 90 minutes. Ahead of the performances, the Center will host high school and college students for a masterclass on April 12 and has issued its very first social media challenge on Instagram. The AWAACC social media team will be watching and sharing your videos all month. Learn more and purchase tickets at awaacc.org.

Founded by Emmy-nominated Choreographer, Chloé Arnold, SYNCOPATED LADIES is the most-viewed Female Tap dance band in history. Known for their viral self-produced content, they were recognized by Beyoncé, who not only shared their work saying, "They Killed It", she then transformed the homepage of Beyonce.com to feature Syncopated Ladies, and invited them to perform live internationally.

Beyoncé's support catapulted them onto a Global platform, and since then, Syncopated Ladies' trajectory has skyrocketed, amassing over 100 million views online. They also received praise from Whoopi Goldberg on The View, Janet Jackson, Ciara, Lupita Nyong'o, as well as many other celebrities and news outlets. Live performance credits include Good Morning America, So You Think You Can Dance, Global Citizen Week, New York Fashion Week, Essence Fest, Imagine Justice (featuring Common, J. Cole, and Andra Day), Glamour Women of the Year Awards, Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative at the US Open, JP Morgan Chase Women on the Move at Radio City Musical Hall, CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center, Democratic National Convention and many more.

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center is a non-profit cultural center located in Pittsburgh's cultural district that generates artistic, educational, and community initiatives that advance the legacy of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson. One of the largest cultural centers in the country focused exclusively on the African American experience and the celebration of Black culture and the African diaspora, the non-profit organization welcomes more than 119,000 visitors locally and nationally. Through year-round programming across multiple genres, such as the annual Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival, Black Bottom Film Festival, AWCommunity Days, TRUTHSayers speaker series, and rotating art exhibits in its galleries, the Center provides a platform for established and emerging artists of color whose work reflects the universal issues of identity that Wilson tackled, and which still resonate today.