Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chatham Baroque Brings East of the River To Pittsburgh For A Program Of Medieval Sephardic Music and More

pixeltracker

This program consists of songs and dances from liturgical and folk traditions as well as examples of classical instrumental music from the Ottoman court.

Mar. 7, 2022  

This April, Chatham Baroque presents New York-based ensemble East of the River for the program Hamsa, featuring music from the geographic regions of Andalusia, North Africa, the Ottoman Empire, and the Sephardic diaspora. This program consists of songs and dances from liturgical and folk traditions as well as examples of classical instrumental music from the Ottoman court. These various types of music aren't built with Western musical conventions, but rather, use the system of microtonal melodic modes referred to as the Arabic maqam.

This will be the organization's first public program presented at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary since Chatham Baroque moved its headquarters there in January, 2022. The campus's Kelso Museum of Near Eastern Archeology will feature a related exhibit, and East of the River's Daphna Mor and Nina Stern will also give a lecture, free to Chatham Baroque subscribers and ticket holders, on the historical significance of the music of Hamsa. Details on both events below.

East of the River:
Daphna Mor, voice and recorders
Nina Stern, recorders and chalumeau
Ronnie Malley, oud
Tal Mashiach, bass
Shane Shanahan, percussion

East of the River: Hamsa
Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty | Venue Info
Saturday, April 30, 5 PM
Saturday, April 30, 8 PM

Tickets at www.chathambaroque.org
$38 General Admission
$30 Seniors
$15 Students

Note on COVID protocols: Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for in-person attendance. Currently, attendees are also required to wear masks. COVID safety protocols are subject to change. Visit www.chathambaroque.org prior to attending the concert for up-to-date information.



Related Articles View More Pittsburgh Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain
Book of Mormon Charm Keychain
Pride Music Tee
Pride Music Tee
Hamilton Magnet
Hamilton Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Alabama Shakespeare Festival Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
  • Sky Comedy Rep Hosts Festival of Comedic Short Plays This Weekend
  • Alice Ripley To Lead New Musical FALL OF '94 Industry Reading
  • GODSPELL Will Be Performed By Northeast Alabama Community College in April