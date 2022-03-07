Chatham Baroque Brings East of the River To Pittsburgh For A Program Of Medieval Sephardic Music and More

This April, Chatham Baroque presents New York-based ensemble East of the River for the program Hamsa, featuring music from the geographic regions of Andalusia, North Africa, the Ottoman Empire, and the Sephardic diaspora. This program consists of songs and dances from liturgical and folk traditions as well as examples of classical instrumental music from the Ottoman court. These various types of music aren't built with Western musical conventions, but rather, use the system of microtonal melodic modes referred to as the Arabic maqam.

This will be the organization's first public program presented at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary since Chatham Baroque moved its headquarters there in January, 2022. The campus's Kelso Museum of Near Eastern Archeology will feature a related exhibit, and East of the River's Daphna Mor and Nina Stern will also give a lecture, free to Chatham Baroque subscribers and ticket holders, on the historical significance of the music of Hamsa. Details on both events below.

East of the River:

Daphna Mor, voice and recorders

Nina Stern, recorders and chalumeau

Ronnie Malley, oud

Tal Mashiach, bass

Shane Shanahan, percussion



East of the River: Hamsa

Hicks Memorial Chapel, Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty | Venue Info

Saturday, April 30, 5 PM

Saturday, April 30, 8 PM

$38 General Admission

$30 Seniors

$15 Students

Note on COVID protocols: Chatham Baroque is joining many fellow arts organizations in requiring proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for in-person attendance. Currently, attendees are also required to wear masks. COVID safety protocols are subject to change. Visit www.chathambaroque.org prior to attending the concert for up-to-date information.