Broadway Alums Lead Regional Production Of IN THE HEIGHTS

From the creator of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In The Heights" bursts onto the stage at Lincoln Park from June 14 to 23, 2019. Tickets are available online at www.lincolnparkarts.org/events, or by calling the Lincoln Park Box office at (724) 576-4644.

"In The Heights" takes audiences to a vibrant neighborhood in New York City's Washington Heights. It tells the story of the hopes and dreams, loves and losses, and fortunes and failures of this rapidly changing community. With music and lyrics by Miranda and book by Quiara Alegria Hudes, "In The Heights" was the winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2008. This ground-breaking show weaves together Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop to tell a story about chasing the American dream.

"We will transport audiences to this vibrant corner of Washington Heights in our MainStage Theater with the Broadway National Tour set and one of the most exciting musical theatre scores of the 21st century," says Producing Artistic Director Justin Fortunato.

This production of "In The Heights," which Fortunato will direct, brings together 24 amazing artists from all over the country to tell this timely story.

"We are so looking forward to presenting this show to our audiences with such a beautiful cast. This company is made up of artists from all over the map - some new to the show, some veterans - and what they all share is an incredible passion to tell this story."

Leading the cast is JJ Caruncho as Usnavi, Anthony Saldana as Sonny, Lincoln Park Charter School Alum Amanda Gross as Nina Rosario, Marissa Buchheit as Vanessa, Ivan Bracy Jr. as Benny, Broadway alums Patricia Phillips as Abuela Claudia and Danny Bolero as Kevin Rosario, Susana Garcia-Barragan as Camila Rosario, Melody Rodriguez as Daniela, Melissa Mattos as Carla, Tyqaun White as Graffiti Pete, and Paul Aguirre as Piragua Guy. This all-star cast also includes 12 astonishing ensemble members including students from Point Park University, Carnegie Mellon University, Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, and some of the best musical theatre artists in the country.

"There's no better way to usher in the summer and say goodbye to our 2018-2019 season than with this musical about something as important as the word home. Fans of this show will not want to miss this particular cast, and for those unfamiliar, THIS is the production to see."

"In The Heights" is presented as part of "You're Home," Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's 2018-2019 Highmark Blue Cross / Blue Shield Subscription Series. The region's premier arts-and-education destination, Lincoln Park is located in a beautiful park setting in Midland (Beaver County) Pennsylvania. The Center is home to the renowned Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, and creates authentic, real-world learning opportunities for young people by offering high-quality, professionally-produced musicals, plays, concerts, ballets, readings, and exhibits for patrons of all ages. For more information, visit www.LincolnParkArts.org





Related Articles Shows View More Pittsburgh Stories

More Hot Stories For You