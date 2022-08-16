Bodiography Collaborates With Brazil Dance Company Cisne Negro In BREAKING BOUNDARIES

Maria Caruso's passion for dance across the globe, and her love of Brazilian cultural expressions in art bring a long awaited partnership with Cisne Negro to fruition after an extensive two year delay.

While Bodiographyhad a successful residency in Sao Paulo in August of 2021, COVID related visa delays made it impossible for the Brazilian dance company to enter the US in time for the first two attempted performance weekends slated for, Breaking Boundaries, the brainchild of artistic directors Caruso and Dany Bittencourt.

Mutually dedicated to a joint concert in Pittsburgh, highlighting repertoire of both companies and two world premiere works created by each director on the other's company, it is finally becoming a reality. Breaking Boundaries will take place at the Kelly-Strayhorn Theater on September 9th and 10th for three performances with a 7pm showing on Friday and a 2pm and 7pm showing on Saturday.

Caruso's newest work for the company, Clouds of Inverness, with music composed by Kevin Keller, will be among the six works that the company will present by its four touring artists. The works include two group pieces by Bittencourt, a quartet by Roberto Amorim, and two solos by Janet Smith and Gigi Caciuleanu. Bodiography will perform premiere works by Italian choreographer Antonello Apicello, Cisne's Bittencourt, and a premiere work by Caruso titled, The Last Dance.

During the company's Brazilian residency, Caruso became the first American to create a new ballet for the 45-year-oldcompany, joining the ranks of Itzak Galili, Mark Baldwin, Antonio Gomes, Barak Marshall, Patrick Delcroix, Mario Nascimento, and an array of other esteemed creators. Her 28 minute ballet created for Cisne Negro, Expect the Unexpected, took an impressive leap off the roster of works to be performed in Pittsburgh having been selected for a world premiere at prestigious Teatro Afla season this October; a festival highlighting the best dance works and companies in all of Brazil including Grupo Corpo, Sankai Juku , São Paulo Cia de Dança , Cia de Dança Deborah Colker , MimulusCia de Dança , Cisne Negro Cia de Dança, and Balé da Cidade de São Paulo. Luckily, while on her second solo Metamorphosis tour in January of 2022, she made time to create a second work for the ensemble to premiere at the company's first appearance in America since their last tour at The Joyce Theater in New York in 2011.

$20 General Admission Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191667®id=74&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fkelly-strayhorn.org%2Fevents%2Fbodiography%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1