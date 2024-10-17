Attack Theatre Presents LOCATING LUCIDITY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



November 15-17, Attack Theatre invites audiences to Locating Lucidity, an evening of new and reimagined movement pieces featuring NYC-based choreographer and performer Christian Warner.

True to Attack Theatre’s penchant for engaging and fearless work, this event promises to venture beyond the conventions of traditional dance performance, delving into the intersections of movement practice, artistic research and creative wellness.

Locating Lucidity will serve as the culmination of Warner’s tenure in Attack Theatre’s inaugural Artistic Research Exchange Residency (ARX), which included a series of movement classes, showings and guided conversations in October. Informed by his multidisciplinary background of concert dance, musical theater and film, Warner is currently developing what he calls “Locating Lucidity” as a creative method. In the November shows, this practice becomes the thread to connect three parts across each evening, for a complex investigation of the power of neuroplasticity and the body to rewrite the trajectory of personal narratives.

“In my efforts to move forward holistically into my personal artistry and shared spaces with collaborators, Locating Lucidity has become integral to my creative practice, research, and performance,” says Warner

Audiences will find themselves immersed in the world of Locating Lucidity as soon as they enter Attack Theatre Studios, with dancers located throughout the space performing site-specific solos developed with Warner.

As guests take their seats, they will next encounter Beginnings, a work choreographed by Attack Theatre founders and artistic directors Michele de la Reza and Peter Kope in 2014 that has been reimagined through a collaborative process with Warner to be performed by Attack Theatre’s current company. Structured around 18 distinct sections of “beginnings,” each inspired by a banned or challenged book, the piece reflects the idea that every story, no matter how besieged or suppressed, has the potential to spark new thoughts, emotions and conversations.

After an intermission, the show will close with a new work and process inspired by Warner’s significant WHITE HOT ROOM, a study in trauma and cycles, performed by him and movement collaborator Elinor Kleber-Diggs. Drawing inspiration from Plato's Allegory of the Cave, WHITE HOT ROOM explores the dissociative effects of long-held traumas within a body. An autobiographical work originally conceived in 2019 centering Warner's personal experiences with addiction, loss, and mental wellness, Attack Theatre’s ARX residency has provided space and time for Christian to expand from this body of artistic research, and the performance will be part of that process.

In addition to Warner and Kleber-Diggs, the evening will feature Attack Theatre dancers Isabella Bergman, Melissa Burke, Michele de la Reza, Anya Epstein, Ethan Gwynn, Olivia Nellis and Miranda Braseth.

“Launching our ARX program with Christian is tremendously exciting! This collaboration authentically connects to Attack Theatre's core value of expanding artistic boundaries by exploring 'new ways’ of dance training, being, and performing.” says de la Reza.

Christian Warner’s creative development residency is supported by the Heinz Endowments Creative Development Award and the Arts, Equity, & Education Fund™.

