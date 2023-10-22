Aspinwall-Based Riverfront Theater Company to Present Stephen Sondheim's Hit Musical ASSASSINS

This November, Riverfront Theater Company closes their 2022-23 season with Stephen Sondheim's "Assassins." The company, which has been operating in the Pittsburgh area for over 55 years, is delighted to be producing a show that is rarely seen in community theater circles. "Assassins" profiles all of the people who have attempted - successfully or not - to assassinate a U.S. President. In a series of reality-bending tableaus, the lives of John Wilkes Booth, Lee Harvey Oswald, and more are explored as the audience is taken on a journey to discover just how far people will go to achieve their "American Dream."

"A theme in our season has been what the success and happiness promised by the American Dream leads people to do," explains Surya Ravindran, Artistic Director, "This piece addresses our country's complicated history in an intriguing, objective way. You won't leave the show sympathizing with the characters, but you may look differently at the people around you."

This show requires the performers to be equally gifted actors and singers; the score is known for being challenging, but portraying these complex historical figures is just as demanding. This feat will be taken on by familiar names from throughout the Pittsburgh theater community.

"We have some of the area's best talent in this show and they are doing incredible work," says Director Jeff Johnston, "We are truly blessed to have this cast."

"Assassins" runs November 9-12 and 16-18 inside the event venue at Allegheny RiverTrail Park in Aspinwall. The November 12th show starts at 2PM. All other shows start at 8PM. Tickets are $30 for General Admission and $50 for Front Row VIP (includes unlimited concessions).

Riverfront Theater Company is an Aspinwall-based community theater group with over 55 years of history in the Pittsburgh area. The company produces musicals and plays throughout the year in addition to offering a teen summer camp production and special events.