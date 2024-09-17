WAITRESS to be Presented at The Phoenix Theatre Company This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phoenix Theatre Company is inviting audiences to enjoy a heartwarming story of love, hope, and second chances with "Waitress," the hit musical from Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles. Opening Sept. 25, 2024, and running through Nov. 24, 2024, in the Hormel Theatre.

"Waitress" follows Jenna Hunterson, a talented pie maker trapped in a loveless and toxic marriage, who faces an unexpected pregnancy. When a local baking contest presents a glimmer of hope for a fresh start, Jenna sets out on a journey of self-discovery. With the support of her quirky friends and a dash of new romance, Jenna begins to find joy in the small things and finds the courage to pursue a better life.

"'Waitress,' is a heartwarming celebration of love in all its forms: romantic, platonic, familial, and self-love," says director Chanel Bragg. "Jenna's journey reminds us that even in the chaos of life, love is the ingredient that sweetens every story. By embracing both the beautiful and the messy parts of life, we grow, heal, and discover that love and hope can come from the most unlikely places."

Prepare to be whisked away with this delectable celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the empowering courage to follow your dreams.

The cast for "Waitress" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Liam Boyd, Evan Ross Brody, Cassie Chilton*, Joseph Paul Cavazos*, T'Arica Crawford*, Stella Quinn Craig, Chanel Edwards-Frederick*, Gina Guarino, Teddy Ladley*, Mike Lawler*, Eddie Maldonado*, Charlie McCormack, Melissa Modifer*, Caleb Reese*, Bonnie Beus Romney*, Meggie Siegrist*, and Shonn Wiley*. The understudy cast includes Beaux Mali, Tre Moore, Scott Schmelder, and McKaylee Todd.

Tickets for "Waitress" are on sale now and start at $59. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for "Waitress" is Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 7:30 pm

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

