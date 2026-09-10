The Bridge Initiative to Present 11th Season of Theatre and Cabarets

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The Bridge Initiative's new season brings plays, concerts, and more to ASU Kerr, 6110 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale and Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe. Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund says, “We are excited to announce our 11th season of high-quality, female-forward stories intended to make you smile, and also think and feel.”

The Bridge Cabaret PLUS series co-presented with ASU Kerr enters its third year at the historic Scottsdale venue. The partnership this season launches Monday, October 5th at 7pm with a “miscast” cabaret of music and scenes titled Beyond Type, featuring thirteen Valley favorites including Matravius Avent, Shana Bousard, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, and Rusty Ferracane. For 30 minutes before the show, the public is invited to the season's first open mic “song share” where anyone can bring sheet music to perform with live accompaniment by the evening's Collaborative Pianist Lincoln Wright. On Sunday, October 18th at 2pm, See Jane Run: An Indo Story features guest artist Jane Vogel Mantiri in her autobiographical one-woman play and community conversation to uplift her vanishing Dutch-Indonesian heritage and history. The holiday season kicks off Sunday, November 29th at 2pm and Monday, November 30th at 7pm with Oy to the World: A Hanukkah Cabaret RETURNS, a reprise and revision of last year's inaugural funny and heart-warming musical celebration of the Jewish holiday by Rebecca and Josh Weinstein, featuring three singers and a full band.

As the series continues in 2027, a yet-to-be-named Broadway musical will be staged concert-style Sunday, February 7th at 2pm and Monday, February 8th at 7pm. Local vocal/band concert group Beyond Broadway founded by James Melberg and Zach Wetzel brings their signature musical finesse to a one-night-only show focused on women on Monday, March 22nd, at 7pm, with another pre-show community song share at 6:30pm. The Bridge Cabaret PLUS season concludes with a 90-minute full evening song share and musical singalong, in partnership with Musical Theatre Alliance of Arizona.

The Bridge Initiative is thrilled to also be returning to its long-standing home at Temps Center for the Arts from April 10th-18th with Sarah Ruhl's Pulitzer Finalist In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play. This comedy set in the 1880s features a proper gentleman scientist who has innocently invented an extraordinary new device for treating “hysteria” in women (and sometimes men) that inspires his wife to examine the nature of their marriage and the meaning of true love.

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