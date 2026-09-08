Video: LES MISÉRABLES Teaser at Phoenix Theatre Company Spotlights 'I Dreamed a Dream'

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Phoenix Theatre Company has posted a new teaser clip centered on 'I Dreamed a Dream,' the Fantine solo widely regarded as one of the emotional high points of LES MISÉRABLES. The video, shared on the company's YouTube channel, gives audiences a glimpse of what the company describes as one of the show's most heartbreaking moments performed live.

LES MISÉRABLES is the musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on Victor Hugo's novel, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The story follows Jean Valjean's journey toward redemption against the backdrop of 19th-century France, with Fantine's arc, and her signature number, serving as one of the show's defining emotional threads.

The production is currently running at Phoenix Theatre Company through October 18th, part of a run the company has said drew stronger advance ticket demand than any previous show in its history, prompting an extension of the performance schedule.

The teaser follows a string of clips the company has released spotlighting the score's biggest numbers, including previews of 'Stars' and 'Bring Him Home.' Phoenix Theatre Company also shared teaser clips of 'Stars' and 'Bring Him Home' ahead of the production's closing weeks, continuing a rollout of song-focused previews building anticipation for the run.

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