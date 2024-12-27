Valley Youth Theatre Will Perform at Fiesta Bowl New Year's Eve Game

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre has announced that it has been invited to sing the National Anthem, The Star-Spangled Banner, at the VRBO Fiesta Bowl 2024. This exciting event will take place on Tuesday, December 31, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz, as the Boise State Broncos face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Valley Youth Theatre joins an esteemed lineup of past Fiesta Bowl Anthem performers, including Boyz II Men, Wynonna Judd, and the legendary rock band Boston. This opportunity highlights the incredible talent nurtured by VYT and marks a milestone for the young performers representing Arizona's local performing arts community.

Bobb Cooper, the Bille Jo and Judd Herberger Executive Director of Valley Youth Theatre, shared his excitement: "It is an incredible honor for Valley Youth Theatre to be part of such a prestigious event and to represent the spirit of Arizona’s youth. This moment is not just about singing the National Anthem; it’s about showcasing the impact of the arts and the power of community."

Since 1989, Valley Youth Theatre has been a cornerstone of the Phoenix arts scene, inspiring and empowering young people through the performing arts. From musicals and plays to community outreach programs, VYT has nurtured countless rising stars and community leaders, creating unforgettable experiences for audiences. Its distinguished alumni include Academy Award-winner Emma Stone and Nick Cartell, who recently graced the stage at ASU Gammage as Jean Valjean in the national tour of Les Misérables, as well as leaders in science, education, and beyond.

The VRBO Fiesta Bowl 2024 National Anthem performance by Valley Youth Theatre promises to set the tone for an exhilarating evening, uniting fans in patriotism and celebration.

Under the artistic direction of Cooper and Mark Stoddard and the musical direction of Rachel Stoddard, the young performers, ranging in age from 11 to 19 and hailing from across the Valley, include: Abby Baumbach, Abby Fleming, Aether Lottie, Aiden Haren, Aiden Vidaurri, Alexia Lade, Autumn Stanley, Brooklyn Martin, Bryn Gibson, Chase Carter, Chloe Finch, Chris Devous, Colton Wilcher, Ellianna Keller, Gabrielle Ethridge, Gabby Anthony, Grier Donnally, Gianna Arrighi, Gwendolyn delaRosa, Helen Nesbitt, Jacob Romero, Jadyn Carter, Janaysha Garcia, James Nesbitt, Jayvin Sumler, Kylan Chait, Lucy Glow, Luke Chester, Maddie Sue Miller, Morgan James, Nneamaka Onyia, Olivia Martinez, Parker Pitt, Ruby Crogan, Sarissa Monroe, Sierra Ricks, and Va'Nessa Madden.

For more information about Valley Youth Theatre and its programs, visit vyt.com.

