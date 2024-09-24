Valley Youth Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Youth Theatre has announced the cast and details for its upcoming production of Charlotte's Web, a heartwarming adaptation of E.B. White's beloved children's novel.

This charming tale of friendship, loyalty, and the power of words will take the stage from October 11 through October 27, 2024, at Valley Youth Theatre. 4Directed by Mark Stoddard, VYT's Charlotte's Web will bring to life the cherished story of Wilbur the pig, who is saved by his extraordinary friend Charlotte the spider. Through lively musical numbers and colorful visuals, audiences of all ages will be enchanted by this timeless story of kindness and selflessness.

“The story of Charlotte's Web highlights the importance of friendship and the selfless acts we make to help one another. At VYT, we strive to foster that same spirit within our community,” says Mark Stoddard, Associate Artistic Director at Valley Youth Theatre. “We are thrilled to bring this magical tale to the stage and showcase the immense talent of our young performers from across the Valley.”

This production features an ensemble of 26 talented young actors hailing from cities across the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Bringing this beloved story to life are returning designers Dawson Buckholz for lighting, Tom Holmberg (VYT Alum) for sound, Dori Brown for scenic design, and Karol Cooper for costume design. The production features Ryan Ardelt's choreography and Mark Fearey's musical direction and accompaniment. Performances of Charlotte's Web will run from October 11 through October 27 at Valley Youth Theatre, located at 525 North First Street in Phoenix, AZ.

Tickets, priced at $25 and $27 plus service fees, can be purchased by visiting vyt.com/tickets or by calling the box office at (602) 253-8188. Group rates are available for parties of 20 or more. During the October 26 and October 27 performances, children are encouraged to dress up in costumes and be a part of VYT's costume parade, which will take place on the stage prior to each performance.

