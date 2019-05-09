Timothy and Lee Radden Host Community Event for Black Theatre Troupe

Civic leaders Timothy and Lee Radden hosted an elegant community event for clients of the Timothy E. Radden Wealth Management firm and their guests for the Black Theatre Troupe's opening weekend of "Simply Simone," on April 13, 2019 at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 E. Washington St., Phoenix.

Guests were invited to a pre-performance reception in the lobby of the theater, where University Club of Phoenix' executive chef presented a stunning display of delightful culinary selections, as well as favorite handpicked curated chocolates, wines and imported Champagne. During the event, appreciation gifts and surprises for both guests and hosts were enjoyed.

The evening included a filled-to-capacity private performance of Black Theatre Troupe's "Simply Simone," the dramatic life story of Ms. Nina Simone, one of the true divas of the 20th Century and vocal powerhouse of all genres. Simone was portrayed by four separate actresses Sharmaine King, Kylelashay Draper, Kenyata Christina White and Jennifer Robinson representing different stages of her life.

My wife and I appreciate the gift of friendship and community we encounter in the Valley, said Mr. Radden. We presented this event to show our appreciation and give local leaders, entrepreneurs and clients a chance to discover this wonderful cultural asset for Phoenix. These events create special times to discover the tremendous talent of our great city, as well as opportunities to form new bonds and support within the community.

Following the performance, guests mingled with the cast as well as Black Theatre Troupe's Executive Director, David Hemphill, celebrating the iconic activist and singer/songwriter, and the triumphant performance.

Timothy Radden runs a successful Wealth Management firm located in Phoenix for 42 years, is President of The University Club of Phoenix and is a National Board of Trustees member and Treasurer of The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. He and his wife, Lee, live in Scottsdale and enjoy the company of their children as well as international travel.





