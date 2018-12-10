Three Weeks Left To Vote For the BWW Phoenix Awards!

Voting continues for the 2018 BroadwayWorld Phoenix Awards, brought to you by BroadwayHD! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2017 through September 30, 2018. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2018.

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Phoenix:

Best Actor in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Scott Hyder - ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 17%

Jerry Allen - RENT - Maricopa Community Theatre 9%

Bobb Cooper - ANNIE - Valley Youth Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a Musical (Professional)

Kale Burr - THE MUSIC MAN IN CONCERT - Showtune Productions 16%

Aaron McCaskill - MARY POPPINS - Arizona Broadway Theater 15%

James D. Gish - NEWSIES - Phoenix Theatre 14%

Best Actor in a Musical (Youth Production)

Kale Burr - NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theatre 14%

Bailey Gorman - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Actor's Youth Theatre 8%

Jack Walton - NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theatre 5%

Best Actor in a Play (Non-Professional)

Cliff Williams - THE GREAT GATSBY - Stage Left Productions 11%

Scott Hyder - CHURCH & STATE - iTheatre Collaborative 9%

Corey McCloskey - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Best Actor in a Play (Professional)

Toby Yatso - AVENUE Q - Phoenix Theatre 28%

Louis Farber - HAND TO GOD - Stray Cat Theater 18%

Joseph Cullen - THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Southwest Shakespeare Company 9%

Best Actor in a Play (Youth Production)

Gabe Ozaki - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTIME - Cactus Shadows High School 21%

Ben Thornburg - INSANITY: FOUR MURDEROUS TALES BY Edgar Allan Poe - Actor's Youth Theatre 15%

Anson Romney - ROMEO AND JULIET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 14%

Best Actress in a Musical (Non-Professional)

Rachel Main - ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 15%

Emily Feely - ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 12%

Brooklynn Rydman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Queen Creek Performing Arts Center 9%

Best Actress in a Musical (Professional)

Debby Rosenthal - MAMMA MIA - Phoenix Theatre 22%

Renee Kathleen Koher - MARY POPPINS - Arizona Broadway Theater 18%

Cassandra Klaphake - SWEENEY TODD - Arizona Broadway Theatre 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (Youth Production)

Kayla Dobbs - INTO THE WOODS - Cactus Shadows High School 11%

Kendra Richards - NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theatre 8%

Destinee McCaster - A CHORUS LINE: HIGH SCHOOL EDITION - Actors Youth Theatre 6%

Best Actress in a Play (Non-Professional)

Jocelyn Smarr - BOEING BOEING - Desert Stages Theatre 12%

Elizabeth Broeder - THE GREAT GATSBY - Stage Left Productions 11%

Ashley Jackson - SISTER ACT - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

Best Actress in a Play (Professional)

Sasha Wilson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 23%

Kate E. Cook - Little Shop of Horrors - Phoenix Theatre 18%

Ashley Stults - ITS ONLY A PLAY - Phoenix Theatre 9%

Best Actress in a Play (Youth Production)

Peyton Woolf - ROMEO AND JULIET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 22%

Sara Blue - INSANITY: FOUR MURDEROUS TALES BY Edgar Allan Poe - Actor's Youth Theatre 15%

Camden Wawro - ROMEO AND JULIET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 10%

Best Choreography (Non-Professional)

Kathleen Brazie - ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 20%

Kimi Shackleford - SWEENEY TODD - Maricopa Community Theatre 8%

Nathalie Velasquez - ALL SHOOK UP - TheaterWorks 8%

Best Choreography (Professional)

James Kinney - NEWSIES - Phoenix Theatre 49%

Kurtis Overby - MARY POPPINS - Arizona Broadway Theatre 29%

Randy Messersmith - HENRY IV PART 1 - Southwest Shakespeare Company 11%

Best Choreography (Youth Production)

Tony Spinosa - NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theatre 25%

Bruce Goolsby - A CHORUS LINE - Actor's Youth Theatre 13%

Elizabeth Broeder - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Greasepaint Theatre 6%

Best Director of a Musical (Non-Professional)

Mark Stoddard - ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 22%

Dan Ashlock - SPAMALOT - Desert Stages Theatre 6%

Mark and Lynzee Foreman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Desert Stages Theatre 6%

Best Director of a Musical (Professional)

Robert Harper - MAMMA MIA - Phoenix Theatre 34%

Kiel Klaphake - SWEENEY TODD - Arizona Broadway Theatre 20%

Stephen Casey - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Arizona Broadway Theatre 13%

Best Director of a Musical (Youth Production)

Bobb Cooper - NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theater 25%

Tracie Jones - A CHORUS LINE - Actor's Youth Theatre 11%

Kenny Grossman - CABARET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 7%

Best Director of a Play (Non-Professional)

Cody Dull - THE GREAT GATSBY - Stage Left 14%

Bertha Cortez & Jen Gantwerker - RETURN TO ROSIE'S PUB - Brelby Theatre Company 11%

Dan Ashlock - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Starlight Community Theater 9%

Best Director of a Play (Professional)

Patrick Walsh - ROMEO AND JULIET - Southwest Shakespeare Company 26%

Ron May - HAND TO GOD - Stray Cat Theatre 26%

Patrick Walsh - SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Southwest Shakespeare Company 15%

Best Director of a Play (Youth Production)

Andrew Cupo - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTIME - Cacts Shadows High School 22%

Kenny Grossman - ROMEO AND JULIET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 16%

Joshua Lindblom - INSANITY: FOUR MURDEROUS TALES BY Edgar Allan Poe - Actor's Youth Theatre 14%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

ANNIE - Dream City Church Creative Arts 24%

RENT - Maricopa Community Theatre 9%

CABARET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 7%

Best Musical (Professional)

NEWSIES - Phoenix Theatre 23%

MAMMA MIA - Phoenix Theatre 14%

MARY POPPINS - Arizona Broadway Theater 13%

Best Musical (Youth Production)

NEWSIES - Valley Youth Theater 26%

A CHORUS LINE - Actor's Youth Theatre 9%

ANNIE - Valley Youth Theater 5%

Best Play (Non-Professional)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hale Centre Theatre 15%

THE GREAT GATSBY - Stage Left 15%

RING ROUND THE MOON - Grand Canyon University 9%

Best Play (Professional)

DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Arizona Theatre Company 54%

SENSE & SENSIBILITY - Southwest Shakespeare Company 20%

LADIES IN WAITING: THE JUDGEMENT OF HENRY VIII - Southwest Shakespeare Company 15%

Best Play (Youth Production)

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Cactus Shadows High School 17%

ROMEO AND JULIET - Spotlight Youth Theatre 16%

INSANITY: FOUR MURDEROUS TALES BY Edgar Allan Poe - Actor's Youth Theatre 15%

