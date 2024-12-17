TheaterWorks’ Executive Director Chris Hamby Named 2024 Piper Fellow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks has announced that its C.W. McMillin Executive Director, Chris Hamby, has been selected as one of the 2024 Piper Fellows by the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust. This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional nonprofit leaders in Maricopa County and provides them with transformative opportunities for professional growth, reflection, and learning.

As one of only seven leaders selected for this year’s Piper Fellows cohort, Hamby joins an elite network of nonprofit changemakers dedicated to advancing their organizations and communities. The Fellowship provides up to $90,000 in potential grant awards to support the professional development of both the Fellow and their organization.

“I am deeply honored to receive a Piper Fellowship and this rare opportunity for renewal, exploration, and growth,” said Hamby. “Through this journey, I look forward to gaining new perspectives and innovative practices that will help me better serve our diverse and evolving community. This Fellowship will allow me to connect with leaders who are pushing the boundaries of arts engagement and return with fresh insights that empower TheaterWorks to create even greater impact.”

As Executive Director of TheaterWorks, Hamby has made significant strides in advancing the organization’s mission to engage, inspire, and connect the community through the performing arts. Since taking the helm, he has expanded educational programming to reach nearly 400 students annually, eliminated historical debt, and increased organizational revenue by nearly 50 percent. His visionary leadership has driven the development of award-winning programs that prioritize inclusivity and accessibility for diverse audiences, including youth and individuals with disabilities. Hamby’s contributions to the arts have been widely recognized, earning him accolades such as the Governor’s Arts Award and the Arts Hero recognition from Arizona Citizens for the Arts.

Through the Piper Fellowship, Hamby will embark on a customized learning journey that includes participation in the Shannon Leadership Institute, the Stanford Executive Program for Nonprofit Leaders, and the Disney Institute’s Leadership Excellence program. He will also conduct site visits to leading arts and community organizations in the Twin Cities, Nebraska, and Seattle, where he will study Creative Placemaking, Creative Aging strategies, and mentorship best practices. This immersive experience is designed to further strengthen his leadership capacity and position TheaterWorks as a pioneering force in arts engagement and education.

“Chris’s selection as a Piper Fellow is a testament to his unwavering commitment to innovation, inclusivity, and community impact,” said Director of Patron Development, Paul Pedersen. “His forward-thinking leadership has elevated TheaterWorks’ role as a vital cultural resource for the community. We are thrilled to see him receive this well-deserved recognition and opportunity for growth.”

The Piper Fellowship offers nonprofit executives the chance to pursue hands-on learning, engage with sector leaders, and foster new perspectives that strengthen their organization’s impact. Each Fellow’s experience is designed to promote personal and professional growth, while also enhancing the effectiveness and connectivity of their organizations.

Joining Hamby in the 2024 class of Piper Fellows are six other leaders from renowned organizations across Maricopa County, including Foundation for Senior Living, Childsplay, Arizona Educational Foundation, House of Refuge, Sonoran University of Health Sciences, and Down Syndrome Network.

For more information about the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust and the Piper Fellowship program, visit pipertrust.org. For updates on TheaterWorks and Chris Hamby’s journey as a Piper Fellow, follow @theaterworksaz on Instagram, TheaterWorksLive on Facebook, or visit theaterworks.org.

