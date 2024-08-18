The Studio to Present STELLA AND LOU Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Studio will present STELLA AND LOU by Bruce Graham, running Sept. 13-29, 2024.

On a quiet night at Lou's bar, three kindred spirits seek solace as they navigate changing times, past and present relationships, friendship, forgiveness and the need for companionship even with the passage of time. Frequently funny, quietly poignant and maybe familiar, it is well worth dropping by and listening in.

Directed by Carol MacLeod and featuring Judy Lebeau, David Sussman and Israel Alexander.

Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 PM, Sunday Matinees at 2:00 PM

TICKETS: https://www.thestudiophx.org/tickets

LOCATION: 12406 N. Paradise Village Parkway East, Scottsdale AZ 85254

