The Phoenix Symphony And Musicians Agree To New Contract

The Phoenix Symphony and its musicians, members of Professional Musicians of Arizona, American Federation of Musicians, Local 586, announced agreement on a new contract.

The one-year agreement extends through November 1, 2025 and reflects a shared commitment to serving Arizona as the state's largest performing arts organization. The agreement reflects a performance season of 35 weeks and includes a 4% increase in weekly compensation, restoring two positions, and establishment of an insurance task force comprised of musicians, board members, and management.

Discussions about the contract were supported by alignment on strategic objectives related to artistic excellence, community engagement, and education, supported by expansion of the orchestra's family of audience members and donors.

“The Phoenix Symphony is one of Arizona's most important cultural assets,” said President and CEO Peter Kjome. “I appreciate the productive and collaborative conversations with our musicians as we work together with our Board, staff, and other leaders with the support of our community to chart the course toward a bright future for our great orchestra and make that future a reality.”

“Our colleagues continue to be committed to the success of The Phoenix Symphony, and we are encouraged by the progress represented by this agreement,” said Mark Deatherage, Phoenix Symphony Associate Principal Violist, and lead negotiator for Local 586. “This is an important step as we seek to advance our symphony orchestra, its programs, and its people.”

Tessa Gotman Bock, Phoenix Symphony Violinist and Musicians Contract Review Committee Co-Chair, added “This is another significant milestone as we collaborate to ensure that Phoenix and Arizona continue to be home to an amazing orchestra for years to come.”

“This new contract will help us continue working together to reach new audiences and serve our diverse community,” said Board Chair Adam Goodman. “The Board of The Phoenix Symphony is delighted to reach agreement with our exceptional musicians.”

Lon Babby, Immediate Past Board Co-Chair and Contract Review Committee Chair, said “This agreement will help our organization focus on the future and make essential progress with the support of our community.”

The Phoenix Symphony announced its 78th season in March. Season subscriptions for 2024/25 are available at phoenixsymphony.org.

About The Phoenix Symphony

The Phoenix Symphony is Arizona's largest performing arts organization and one of the state's most important cultural assets. In addition to performing traditional and modern repertoire in Symphony Hall and around the Valley, its world-class musicians are actively engaged in the community thanks to generous foundation, corporation, and individual support. The Symphony is strengthened by collaborating with renowned guest conductors and artists. The core mission of The Phoenix Symphony is to provide extraordinary musical experiences that inspire and advance our community, enriching the lives of people of all ages and backgrounds. Annually, orchestra members empower more than 125,000 students through education and partnerships and create opportunities for deeper connection for tens of thousands of adults experiencing homelessness, in Alzheimer's care facilities, in hospitals and in hospice. Overall, Phoenix Symphony musicians traveled more than 14,000 miles across Arizona in 2023 to volunteer in Community Engagement and Education activities.

To learn more, please visit phoenixsymphony.org.

