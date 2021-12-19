The Outcasters Improv Comedy Training Center Survives Pandemic Year

The Outcasters Improv Training Center in Scottsdale celebrates its one-year anniversary in bringing the Art of Improv to valley residents. The Outcasters "Drop-in" improv classes uses improvisational games to help students access their inner genius and establishing a powerful sense of trust in themselves. Most are familiar with improv from watching the hit TV show, "Whose Line Is It Anyway?"

Trudging through the pandemic in their launch year, improv classes were in full-swing on both Zoom and live in North Scottsdale in 2020. Joe Hammer, Founder of The Outcasters and Author of The Improv Edge said, "Our improv classes help those needing a creative reboot, an increase in their self-confidence, or just having fun, trying something new and making deep connections with other fun people."

Craig Smith, California resident and student of The Outcasters Zoom class, exalts the virtues of his recent improv training experience, "I've hit rock bottom in terms of social interactions so many times and finally made the decision that enough is enough. I need to get better. This is exactly what I've been needing. I feel so happy and thankful to be a part of it ..."

The Outcasters also takes great pride in their corporate training that fosters positive collaboration to achieve objectives and goals through the combined strength of staff and team members. Lamont Yoder, CEO of Banner Baywood, Gateway and Heart Hospitals and Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center says, "Joe and his team provided a very fun and impactful experience for our executive team. I immediately saw everyone highly engaged in the art of improv and the perspective it brings to us as leaders. What a fun and valuable lesson to listen carefully before responding while having a ton of fun along the way..."

Joe is also very proud of his troupe members for participating in The Outcasters' "Improv for a Cause" program, where the improv troupe partners with local non-profit and charitable organizations to financially assist in raising money and awareness for worthwhile causes. Joe shares, "We earmark a number of annual shows to work with charitable entities at no cost. We love working with local organizations in their fund-raising efforts with our laugh-out-loud entertainment." "And our squeaky-clean material is completely appropriate for a church or school audience," he concludes.

Joe looks forward to continuing The Outcasters online and live classes and entertaining valley residents with their special brand of Improv Comedy... On Demand!

For more information on The Outcasters classes and shows, visit www.TheOutcasters.com