The Commodores And The Miracles Are Coming Announced At Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the legends of Motown with concerts by The Commodores and The Miracles in December and January, respectively.

“Fans of classic R&B and Motown should get ready for two unforgettable concerts with feel-good grooves, soulful melodies and nostalgic hits,” said Abbey Messmer, director of programming at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

Icons for more than 50 years, The Commodores are among the greatest Motown and R&B/funk artists of all time, selling 75 million albums, racking up seven no. 1 hits and recording classic songs like “Machine Gun,” “Sail On” and “Brick House.”

The Commodores formed in 1968 while all the members were in college at Tuskegee Institute. After being discovered by legendary record producer Berry Gordy, they proved themselves as artists, scoring five no. 1 albums, 20 Top 10 singles and 15 Top 10 albums. “Nightshift” won the 1985 Grammy for Best Vocal R&B Performance by a Duo/Group, and they were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

For five decades now, The Commodores have remained a force in the music industry. Just like their hit song “Brick House,” the Commodores have created a foundation that just won't budge.

Another iconic Motown sensation, The Miracles are renowned for their timeless hits and unparalleled vocal harmonies. Founded in the heart of Detroit in the late 1950s, The Miracles rose to prominence under Gordy's guidance with classics like “Shop Around,” “The Tracks of My Tears,” and “You've Really Got a Hold on Me,” becoming synonymous with the “Motown sound.”

Referred to as Motown's “soul supergroup,” The Miracles recorded more than 50 chart hits, including 26 Top 40 pop hits, seven Top 10 singles and two no. 1 singles: “The Tears of a Clown” and “Love Machine.” They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012.

The current lineup of The Miracles — hand-selected by founding Miracles member Claudette Robinson — includes former NFL superstar Sydney Justin (whose singing style is a cross between Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye) as lead vocalist alongside Kerry Justin (Sydney's brother and former Seattle Seahawks defensive back), Cordell Conway, and Eric Swindell.

“The music of Motown has a special place in people's hearts, and we can't wait to share the magic of The Miracles once again,” said Sydney Justin.

Both concerts will be held in the Virginia G. Piper Theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Tickets for The Commodores on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, start at $60, and tickets for The Miracles on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, start at $50.

Create your own package: Choose any four or more shows presented by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and receive 10% off each ticket. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members will receive one free drink ticket along with their purchase, in addition to 10% off each ticket. Information and tickets are available at ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events.

Comments