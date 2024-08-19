The Bridge Initiative Reveals MANY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Season Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bridge Initiative’s new season titled “Many Beautiful Things” will bring full productions, play and musical readings, musical cabarets, and more to stages in Scottsdale, Tempe, Phoenix, and Avondale. Acting Artistic Director Amie Bjorklund says, “This season we are reaching a bit farther, taking some slightly bigger steps. It’s growth the community deserves.”

The Bridge Cabaret PLUS co-presented with ASU Kerr, builds on the partnership’s successful musical cabaret series. On four Mondays, September 23, December 2, February 24, and May 19, musical cabarets will feature local headliners, each preceded by a 30-minute song share at 7:00 pm when members of the community are invited to take the mic. This season, there will also be Summer with Shakespeare on August 23 at 7:00 pm, a curated night of scenes and sonnets; A Grand Night for Singing, October 6 at 2:00 pm & October 7 at 7:00 pm, the Rodgers & Hammerstein revue in concert; and two play readings, March 7 & April 4 at 7:00 pm , titles TBA, all at ASU Kerr in Scottsdale.

The Bridge Initiative and Childsplay launched an exciting partnership last season for The Diary of Anne Frank by Wendy Kesselman, adapted from the book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett. This production returns to serve middle school students daily from September 11-27, with six public performances September 14-28 at the Herberger Theatre Center in Phoenix.

From January 31 to February 7, 2025, The Bridge Initiative returns to Tempe Center for the Arts for two plays in repertory. Tiny Beautiful Things, based on the Book by Cheryl Strayed, adapted for the stage by Nia Vardalos, personifies the actual questions and answers that “Sugar” published online from 2010-2012. When Strayed was asked to take over the unpaid, anonymous position of advice columnist, the struggling writer used empathy and her personal experiences to help those seeking guidance for obstacles both large and small. Crooked Shadows, a one-woman play created and performed by visiting artist Shawneen Rowe, directed by long-time Bridge collaborator Daniela Crispo, explores heartfelt stories of a vibrant Italian family from childhood hijinks to haunting moments of pain as a granddaughter pieces together stories of her Grandma to solve a family mystery.

­The final season offering reunites The Bridge Initiative and Estrella Mountain Community College for mentorship and production excellence, at the end of April, title TBA. Spring 2024’s collaboration, The Moors, is nominated for six AriZoni Awards, and the 2025 performances will be equally impressive.



Season details, ticket links, and audition info are available at bridgeinit.org.

