THE SLEEPING BEAUTY Comes to the Herberger Theatre Center in May

THE SLEEPING BEAUTY will come to the Herberger Theatre Center on May 25th and 26, 2024.

The professional dancers of Convergence Ballet along with students from Ballet Theatre of Phoenix will perform four performances of the classic fairytale.

Performances are May 25 at 2 pm and 6 pm and May 26 at 11 am and 3 pm at the Herberger Theatre, located at 222 E. Monroe.

Tickets are $40 and are on sale now at herbergertheater.org.

Audiences of all ages are invited to witness the timeless tale of love, courage, and the triumph of good over evil come to life through the graceful movements of ballet. With exquisite choreography, and a talented cast of dancers, this production promises to transport viewers to a fairy-tale realm where dreams become reality.

"This rendition of Sleeping Beauty is a true testament to the beauty and power of classical ballet," says Artistic Director, Jennifer Cafarella-Betts. "Our dancers have poured their hearts and souls into every step, and we cannot wait to share this magical experience with the Phoenix community."

Based on the classic fairy tale, Sleeping Beauty tells the story of Princess Aurora, cursed to sleep for a hundred years by the wicked fairy Carabosse. Only true love's kiss can awaken her from her slumber, leading to a journey of romance, bravery, and redemption.

The production features a talented ensemble of dancers from Convergence Ballet, including Mariana Perez as "Aurora," JR Lagunas as "Prince Desire," Cecelia Smith as Caraboose and Hina Adkins as the "Lilac Fairy".

Courtiers, fairies, hunters, maids and wedding guests will be portrayed by Ballet Theatre of Phoenix students, to complete the magical, fairytale world.

For more information on Ballet Theatre of Phoenix or Convergence Ballet, visit ballettheatreofphx.org or call 602-957-3364.

