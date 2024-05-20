The Phoenix Theatre Company to Present FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Beginning this Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Phoenix Theatre Company will present the beloved musical, "Fiddler on the Roof," with music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein. This production, directed by Staś Kmieć and running from May 22nd to July 7th, promises to be a captivating journey into tradition, love, faith, and resilience.

Set in the village of Anatevka, the story follows Tevye, a humble milkman, as he tries to maintain his Jewish traditions amidst changing times and the challenges of life in early 20th-century Russia. The unforgettable score features iconic songs such as "Tradition," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," "If I Were a Rich Man," and "Sunrise, Sunset." Two fragments of songs cut from the original production, "Any Day Now" and "When Messiah Comes," have also been added.

"This is a simple story about a simple man told simply," said Staś Kmieć, director of the production.

Kmieć has directed/choreographed multiple productions of "Fiddler on the Roof" throughout the world, including the new production in Yiddish that was a surprise hit on the New York theater scene (2019 Drama Desk Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, and New York Drama Critics' Circle Citation for "Best Musical Revival"). As a celebration of the indomitable human spirit, Kmieć's directing style honors the intent and tradition of Jerome Robbins while adding more choreography and breaking away from some of the traditional staging at times.

With its rich history and award-winning music, the show explores the balance between tradition and change both on stage and behind the scenes.

The cast for "Fiddler on the Roof" at The Phoenix Theatre Company includes Xandra Abney, Dani Apple*, Nick Barakos, Geoff Belliston, Michael Bingham*, Dallyn Brunck, Aaron Cammack, Anthony DaSilva*, Scott Davidson*, Renee Kathleen Koher, Teddy Ladley, Matthew Liotine*, Erikka Makić*, Ben Massouras, Ellie Mitchell, Josh Pike, Parker Pitt, Nick Raynor*, James Monroe Števko*, Ben Tyler, Jodie Weiss, Lori Wilner* and James Zannelli*. The understudy cast includes Shani Barrett, Liam Boyd, Bonnie Romney, and Marshall Glass.

Tickets for " Fiddler on the Roof" are on sale now and start at $55. To purchase, call (602) 254-2151 or visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Select Mask Required Performances

To provide a production to those who would feel more comfortable in a fully masked environment, we have designated a select upcoming performance of " Fiddler on the Roof" as "Mask Required," on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. During these performances, masks will be required for all patrons and staff in our lobbies and theatres unless actively eating/drinking. Food and drinks will be allowed in the theatre. We ask that the mask be placed back on between bites or sips. Proof of vaccination and temperature checks will not be required.

ASL/Audio Describe Night

Audio Description and American Sign Language Interpretation are available for each production. ASL/Audio Describe Night for " Fiddler on the Roof" is Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

*Denotes members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

ABOUT THE Phoenix Theatre Company

The Phoenix Theatre Company is not only the largest professional regional theatre company in the state, with nearly 500 performances each year on multiple stages, but it's also the first arts organization in Arizona and a founding member of the Central Arts District. Committed to advancing the performing arts in the Valley, The Phoenix Theatre Company's mission is to create exceptional theatrical experiences that inspire hope and understanding. For more information about our upcoming shows, outreach programs, and more, visit www.phoenixtheatre.com.

Comments