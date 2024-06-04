THE LITTLE MERMAID Comes to Arizona Broadway Theatre This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After enchanting audiences around the world for more than 35 years, The Little Mermaid makes a splash at Arizona Broadway Theatre, June 21-Aug. 4, 2024.

Based on Disney’s beloved 1989 animated classic film, the stage musical is a retelling of Hans Christian Anderson’s story of an adventurous mermaid princess with a knack for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Her fascination with the human world leads her to the ocean’s surface, a zone designated “off-limits” by her father, King Triton. Ariel just can’t help it; she wants to see how the other half lives. On one of her adventures to the surface, she sets her sights on Prince Eric and will do just about anything to become part of his world, even if it means trading her voice to the king’s arch nemesis, Ursula, to make it happen.

“Our production of The Little Mermaid is the epitome of sweet nostalgia and will take audiences back in time to the place they were when they first saw the heartwarming love story,” said Kurtis Overby, artistic director at Arizona Broadway Theatre. “With all the songs you love and characters you remember, audiences of all ages can expect a whimsical adventure under the sea and a night filled with romance, comedy and award-winning music.”

This production will be a feast for the eyes including costumes made by talented local artisans and the use of Arizona Broadway Theatre’s $250,000 interactive LED wall, which measures 20 feet tall and 30 feet wide and includes more than five million pixels. This is the only one of its kind in the state.

“The LED wall allows scenic designers to incorporate a richer and deeper way to tell stories through video and effects,” added Overby. “With The Little Mermaid, we are able to convey the underwater story in a more captivating way with an electric-colored set and an ocean that comes alive to enhance an already magical show.”

The Little Mermaid stage production includes music by Tony- and Oscar-award-winning composer, Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater. The enchanting musical includes well-known songs like “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Poor Unfortunate Souls.”

The Arizona Broadway Theatre cast includes Jasmine Bassham as Ariel, Coleman Payne as Prince Eric, Tim Shawver as Grimsby, Richard Chaz Gomez as King Triton, Lynzee Foreman as Ursula the Sea Witch, Troy Wheeler and Ben Milan-Polisar as Flotsam and Jetsam, Malcolm Jamal King as Sebastian and Danny Feldman as Scuttle. Local child actors Kingston Petty-Purcell, Jackson Beeson and Carter Wells will share the role of Flounder.

Unlike any other theatre in the Valley, Arizona Broadway Theatre provides an all-encompassing experience combining world-class dining and entertainment. For each show, a team of award-winning chefs create a customized food and beverage menu.

Tickets for The Little Mermaid can be purchased now at www.AZBROADWAY.org, in person, by contacting the Box Office daily between 10 a.m.– 3 p.m. at 623.776.8400 or by email at info@AZBROADWAY.org.

