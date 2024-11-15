THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER And JINGLES' HOLLY JOLLY PUPPET SLAM Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Enjoy holiday cheer for both families and adults at Great AZ Puppet Theater!

From November 29-December 22, enjoy "THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER". In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the poor but kindly shoemaker and his wife. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

On Friday, December 13 & Saturday, December 14 at 8:00pm, see "JINGLES' HOLLY JOLLY PUPPET SLAM".

Want a weird way to celebrate the holidays? Enjoy this festive, funny, short puppet shows for grownups! Local Slammers and a special guest artist bring outlandish holly jolly fun for puppet fans 18 years and older. $20 per person. Doors at 7:30pm.

