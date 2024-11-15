News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER And JINGLES' HOLLY JOLLY PUPPET SLAM Announced At Great AZ Puppet Theater

By: Nov. 15, 2024
Enjoy holiday cheer for both families and adults at Great AZ Puppet Theater!

From November 29-December 22, enjoy "THE ELVES AND THE SHOEMAKER". In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to help the poor but kindly shoemaker and his wife. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

On Friday, December 13 & Saturday, December 14 at 8:00pm, see "JINGLES' HOLLY JOLLY PUPPET SLAM".

Want a weird way to celebrate the holidays? Enjoy this festive, funny, short puppet shows for grownups! Local Slammers and a special guest artist bring outlandish holly jolly fun for puppet fans 18 years and older. $20 per person. Doors at 7:30pm.




