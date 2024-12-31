THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III to be Presented at Black Theatre Troupe in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Black Theatre Troupe will present THE AFRICAN COMPANY PRESENTS RICHARD III, a gripping drama based on actual historic events.

The production, directed by Chanel Bragg, will run from February 7 to 23, 2025, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $50.

This powerful play, written by Carlyle Brown, recounts the true story of the African Company, America’s first known Black theater troupe, which defied racial barriers to stage Shakespeare’s Richard III in 1821 New York City. Despite facing hostility and opposition from rival theater owner Stephen Price, the African Company thrived, demonstrating the power of art to challenge oppression and ignite social change. William Henry Brown, the visionary theatrical producer and founder of the Company, went on to become the first Black playwright in America.

The stellar cast includes Roosevelt Watts Jr. as William Henry Brown and Tanner J. Conley as James Hewlett, the pioneering Black Shakespearean actor. Cynnita Agent will portray the role of Ann Johnson, with Ken Love as Papa Shakespeare, Shonda Royall as Sarah, Derek Neumann as The Constable, and CJ Mascarelli as Stephen Price, the antagonist determined to quash the African Company’s efforts.

Director Chanel Bragg brings her vision and expertise to this production, ensuring a poignant and authentic portrayal of a pivotal moment in Black theatrical history. After mounting productions around the country, Bragg is making her directorial debut at Black Theatre Troupe.

