TALES FROM THE BAYOU to Have World Premiere at Great AZ Puppets

Performances run September 19-October 5.

By: Sep. 07, 2024
From September 19-October 5, The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present TALES FROM THE BAYOU, a collection of original folktales, set in the swamps of a bygone era.

This world-premiere theatrical production, which was awarded a Family Grant from the Jim Henson Foundation, utilizes actors, puppetry, music, creative effects, and good old fashioned storytelling.

SHOWTIMES: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm.

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED: $25 for non-members, $23 for members. Best for ages 10 and up.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




