Submissions Now Open For ATC's National Latine Playwrights Award

Arizona Theatre Company is now accepting submissions for the 2025 National Latine Playwrights Award. Now in the 28th year of the award, submissions will be accepted through October 31.

To be eligible, Latine playwrights must live in the United States, its territories, or Mexico. Scripts may be in English, Spanish, or a combination of the two. The winner of the National Latine Playwrights Award will receive $2,500. Full-length and longer one-act plays with a minimum of 50 pages on any subject will be accepted. The winner will be notified by Spring 2025.

Application requirements include:

Submissions of a single script can be sent via email to NLPA@atc.org.

Include a short cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history, eligibility, and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

Last year, ATC launched the award into the NLPA Festival, featuring David Tucker's play The Nude, which received a workshop showcasing many top local Latine artists at ATC's new Metropolitan Phoenix home at Tempe Center for the Arts.

"In our recent inaugural National Latine Playwrights Award & Festival, we were honored to include the work of a Latine playwright, director, dramaturg, and cast to both facilitate revisions on the script and share the work with our audience," says ATC's Playwright-in-Residence and National Latine Playwrights Award & Festival Director, Elaine Romero.



Recent recipients of ATC's National Latine Playwrights Award include Benjamin Benne and Eliana Pipes, as well as notable past winners such as Kristoffer Diaz, Caridad Svich, Carlos Murillo, Octavio Solis, Karen Zacarías, Luis Alfaro and Charise Castro Smith, co-writer of Encanto.

Established in 1995, the National Latine Playwrights Award is unique in both its longevity and prescience. Of the past 29 recipients, 27 have gone on to be produced across the U.S. and globally and continue to be recognized by awards from the Tonys, Golden Globes, Pulitzer, and The National Endowment for the Arts, among many others.

"ATC has a long history of recognizing Latine voices with this award, and so many of our past winners are writers I've spent a career admiring," says Matt August, Kasser Family Director. "It's my fervent goal that this award, and the exposure we can give these plays through a growing festival, will resonate both locally for Arizona audiences and through the entire industry."

For more information, please visit ATC.org.

