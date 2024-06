Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The delicious adventures experienced by Charlie Bucket on his visit to Willy Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory light up the stage in this captivating adaptation of Roald Dahl's fantastical tale.

Featuring the enchanting songs from the beloved 1971 film starring Gene Wilder, Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka is a scrumdidilyumptious musical guaranteed to delight everyone's sweet tooth.

Comments