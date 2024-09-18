Spotlight: INTO THE WOODS at Musical Theatre of Anthem

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to experience an unforgettable night of music and electrifying performances as "The Beat Goes On" takes over the Missouri Theatre in Saint Joseph—just a short 45-minute drive from KC!



Lisa McClowry, celebrated for her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence, is bringing her critically acclaimed show to the region for one night only. Her stunning tribute to the iconic Cher will have you singing along and dancing in your seat from start to finish!



Event: The Beat Goes On

Date: September 19, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM



Ticket Prices: 64/54 - Kansas City residents get a special 10% discount Code:

BroadwayWorld at checkout



About The Venue: The Historic Missouri Theatre, built in July 1927, boasts an atmospheric style with a dazzling mix of Art Deco and Moorish detailing. It’s the perfect backdrop for this spectacular concert!



Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event in a truly remarkable venue. Grab your tickets now and secure your spot for a night of music and fun you’ll be talking about for years to come.



Join us for a night where the beat truly goes on, and let Lisa McClowry’s music captivate your heart and soul. See you there!

