Sonoran Desert Chorale Presents SING ON

As a capstone for its celebration of 25 years in song, the Chorale shares a tribute to songs of the heart - "If music be the food of love, Sing On." The program is especially poignant as the Chorale members say farewell to their Founding Director Jeff Harris in his final concert with them. Mr. Harris' retirement marks the end of an era for the group. New challenges and a new director await the ensemble which looks forward to singing on together.

The concert is filled with wonderful songs of joy and deep emotion. René Clausen's Tonight Eternity Alone sets a modified verse of the poem 'Dusk at Sea' by Thomas S. Jones in the composer's trademark neo-romantic language, and captures a feeling of contented solitude in a vast empty space. Dvorák's Song to the Moon, in which the Water-Nymph Rusalka sings of her love for a human prince, is known the world over for its hauntingly beautiful melody.

Sing On performances will take place Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:30 P.M. at First United Methodist Church, 15 E. First Avenue, Mesa and Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. at La Casa De Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale.

Tickets may be purchased online at SonoranDesertChorale.org or by calling 480-305-4538.

Advance single ticket prices are $18 for adults/$15 for seniors, students and groups of 10 or more. Ticket prices at the door are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors/students.

Reminisce with the Chorale as they remember childhood friends as does ?riks Ešenvalds through his delightful Only in Sleep. Celebrate with Dolly Parton's Light of a Clear Blue Morning as she affirms that "everything's gonna be all right."

Hear Morten Lauridsen's Dirait-On or "So it seems..." from his collection Les chasons de roses(Songs of the Roses) from the poems of Rilke which offers a gorgeous weaving of voice parts expressing the poet's concept of the delicate petals of the rose surrounding and protecting its core. Then revel in the glorious Amor de Mi Alma (You Are The Love of My Soul) by Z. Randall Stroope. And be surrounded by the lush strains of Uniamo in Amore (Let Us Unite in Love) by Kevin Memley.

These are just a few of the beautiful lyrics and amazing melodies that are included in this milestone concert.

It is a fitting finale to our anniversary season's celebration of the love and friendships that we share through song. The Chorale invites you to join with us in thanking Jeff Harris for a grand 25 years and in wishing him well.

For more information visit sonorandesertchorale.org

Sonoran Desert Chorale was founded in 1994 and is led by Music Director Jeff Harris. Since its inception, the group has become a highly regarded and sophisticated choral organization, presenting musical compositions from cultures around the globe as well as important pieces from the European and American music traditions. Concerts frequently include guest performances and collaborations with distinguished artists and organizations in the community such as the Phoenix Children's Chorus, The Southwest Brass, Mesa Caledonian Pipe Band and the Four Seasons Symphony. The Chorale has engaged in six international concert tours, with performances throughout Europe, including Venice, Rome, Florence, Vienna, Salzburg, Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Bayeux, Chartres, Galway, Dublin, and Edinburgh. The Chorale was invited to perform with Broadway superstar Michael Crawford for the inaugural concert of the $150 million Mesa Arts Center. The Chorale was selected to appear at the Western Division Convention of the American Choral Directors Association in Salt Lake City, UT.





