Scottsdale Arts Announces Diverse Spring Concert Lineup

If you like music, Scottsdale Arts has something for just about everyone this spring, from Americana and jazz to classical and Broadway.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has broadened its offerings of rock and American roots music in recent years, and 2025 will start out right with JJ Grey and Mofro bringing the kind of grooves to make you move on Jan. 22. Andy Frasco will open the show.

Later in the season, other American roots shows include the completion of a four-part residency by Arizona-based band The SunPunchers on Feb. 8 and March 1; the achingly perfect triple harmonies of The Wailin' Jennys on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14; the compelling tunes of Mr. “Walking in Memphis” himself, Marc Cohn, on Feb. 26; the legendary blues-rock musician Robert Cray on March 7; and the soulful country of The War And Treaty on May 31, as they celebrate their hot new album.

The music of Broadway has long been a staple at Scottsdale Arts, and this spring will include a few shining stars: Tituss Burgess (“The Little Mermaid,” “Jersey Boys,” “Guys and Dolls” and the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) on Jan. 23 and Isaac Mizrahi (“Chicago,” the documentary “Unzipped,” “Project Runway: All-Stars” judge and his own “The Isaac Mizrahi Show”) on March 13.

“Musical artists love the superior sound quality in our beautiful Virginia G. Piper Theater, and audiences love the intimate nature of shows there, where they can see the artists clearly and hear the nuances in the music,” said Abbey Messmer, programming director at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. “And right outside the theater, we're lucky to have two amphitheaters situated in the gorgeous Scottsdale Civic Center.”

While most of these shows are inside the center, on the first four Sundays of March, the popular Sun & Sounds series returns with free, outdoor concerts in a laid-back, family-friendly (and pet-friendly) atmosphere, featuring unique artist vendors, cold drinks at the bar and music from local musicians in the West Bowl. Performers include Pick & Holler and The Melroses on March 2, Talia Roya and The Heymarket Squares on March 9, Baily Zick and his Country Club Band and Tatiana Crespo y Las Chispas on March 16 and Smokestack Lightning and Stanley Serrano on March 23.

Back inside the center, jazz is in the air with trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg on Feb. 12, saxophonist Branford Marsalis on March 5, pianist Emmet Cohen and his trio on March 30 and jazz/classical pianist Hiromi on April 11.

Classical music has been part of the center's story since it opened nearly 50 years ago, and that tradition continues with Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations, now in its 46th year at the center, featuring a “soulful and sublime” tribute to Schubert on Feb. 18 and a fun take on humor in classical music on March 18.

Scottsdale Symphonic Orchestra performs at the center throughout the year and will continue through the spring with “East Meets West, A Love Story” on Feb. 16, “Powerful Women” on March 23 and “Connected through Music” on May 11. Additionally, the orchestra's Scottsdale Chamber Music Series will provide an intimate concert, with music selected by the musicians, on Jan. 26.

Rounding things out is the eclectic mix of The Electric Light Orchestra Experience | Featuring… Evil Woman – The American ELO on Feb. 27; Kabarett's “Bizarre NOIR,” an atmospheric musical and visual adventure, combining the sounds of classic film noir scores, 1930s German theatre songs and ancient Irish music on April 19; and Japanese singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ichiko Aoba on April 29.

All of these concerts will take place inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona, 85251, or in the nearby amphitheaters of Scottsdale Civic Center. Ticket prices vary by show. Call 480-499-8587 or visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events.

Create your own package: Choose any four or more shows presented by Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and receive 10% off each ticket. Scottsdale Arts ONE Members will receive one free drink ticket along with their purchase, in addition to 10% off each ticket.

