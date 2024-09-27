Sandra Bassett Joins Chandler Center for the Arts Leadership Team

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chandler Center for the Arts has announced the appointment of Sandra Bassett, a seasoned leader in the Arizona arts and culture community, to its leadership team as the head of Development and Communications. Sandra brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in arts administration, fundraising, and community engagement.

Previously serving as CEO of the Phoenix Center for the Arts, Sandra Bassett’s leadership brought unprecedented growth to the organization. She was instrumental in securing major funding, including a transformative $1.24 million grant for the BIPOC Arts program, designed to foster economic development for BIPOC artists. Additionally, she led efforts to secure a $1.194 million City of Phoenix bond for the renovation of the center’s theater, ensuring that the historic venue remains a vital part of the city's cultural landscape.

Sandra's Journey in the Arts

Sandra earned her M.B.A. in marketing from Walden University and holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from Kentucky State University, a renowned HBCU. Originally from Detroit, she has made Phoenix her home for over 12 years, becoming a powerful advocate for arts and culture. Her dedication to arts access and youth development has shaped her career, making her a perfect fit for Chandler Center for the Arts as they continue to grow and serve the diverse communities in the area.

Community Impact and Leadership

In addition to her professional achievements, Sandra is deeply committed to community service. She serves on several key arts and civic boards, including the Arizona Presenters Alliance, the American Federation for Musicians Local #586, Downtown Phoenix Inc., Evans Churchill Community Association, and the Hance Park Conservancy. She also founded the Hance Park Nonprofit Coalition, connecting local nonprofits with critical resources to support their missions.

Sandra’s impact goes beyond leadership—she is also a gifted performer and mentor.

Known for her powerful vocals and versatility in Jazz, R&B, Motown, and Blues, Sandra is also an accomplished pianist, organist, and alto saxophonist. Often seen performing the National Anthem at Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury games, Sandra regularly performs at top venues in Arizona, including Westside Blues and Jazz, Tempe Center for the Arts, The MIM and The Nash. She is an active advocate and lecturer in the jazz community with a dedication to music and community engagement that has made her a beloved figure in the local arts scene.

A Voice for the Community

Sandra’s voice is not only literal. As Director of the Sounds Academy Youth Motown Band, Sandra guides young vocalists and musicians in developing their musical talents and life skills. Her passion for inspiring the next generation of artists is evident in her work, where she emphasizes the importance of teamwork, accountability, and performance excellence.

Leadership Endorsement

Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager of Chandler Center for the Arts, expressed her excitement about Sandra Bassett joining the team:

"We are so pleased to have Sandra join our leadership team at such an exciting time for Chandler Center for the Arts. Her extensive experience, combined with her deep commitment to arts and culture, will be pivotal as we continue to grow and serve our diverse community. Chandler is booming, and as we position the center for significant growth, Sandra’s vision and leadership in development and communications will play a key role in our future success. We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what’s ahead."

As Sandra Bassett steps into her new role at Chandler Center for the Arts, her leadership is expected to drive innovative growth in both development and communications. Her vision aligns with the center’s mission to connect communities and inspire people to engage with inclusive and enriching arts experiences.

