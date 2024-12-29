Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Saguaro City Music Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THE WIZARD OF OZ at Saguaro City Music Theatre is a treat just in time for the holidays. This professional theatre company has taken Tucson by storm over the past few seasons, and they are a great example of what quality theatre in Tucson can be. THE WIZARD OF OZ, with music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg and adapted by John Kane, is a solid show. I tend to enjoy darker material, so the fact that this show won me over completely is a testament to the great work that Saguaro City does. It appeals to our inner child.

This might possibly be the largest cast Saguaro City has ever assembled. WIZARD OF OZ is an ambitious undertaking, and I do believe that Saguaro City has delivered. There is still one more weekend to catch this show, and if you want to see some of the best musical theatre in town, you can't miss this. The production is nimbly directed by veteran Drew Humphrey with outstanding choreography by Dena DiGiacinto and fantastic music direction by Jamie Reed. The production team brings together a three-ring circus of triple-threat performers. And this time there's a dog onstage, and her name is Sadie!

Let's address the music first. A musical is nothing without the music. The six-piece band filled the Berger Center nicely, and sounded like a much larger ensemble. Composed (see what I did there?) of Jamie Reed (piano conductor), Alex Pesqueira (trumpet), Jordan Robison (trombone), Meghan Caramella and Daniela Gonzalez (reeds), and Joel Dunst (drums), the band achieved a balanced and strong sound that didn't drown out the singers. They were excellent. Speaking of sound, the sound design by Matt Marcus was first-rate. It was complemented beautifully by Christopher Mason's lighting design and larger-than-life scenic design by Kyle Dixon. Costumes by Meagan Materazo and Nina Christenson were eye-popping and fit the fantastical theme of the show.

Olive Garcia Telles leads a talented cast as Dorothy. I was very impressed with her vocals and her acting, which was sincere and heartfelt. Sadie was adorable as Toto and did a great job too! Missy Paschke-Wood practically stole the show as the Wicked Witch of the West. This is an iconic villainous role and she knocked it out of the park. Christopher Younggren, who previously appeared in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS with Saguaro City, breathed life into the show's title character and played his role with style.

John Henderson (Scarecrow), Wesley Geary (Tin Woodsman), and Rafael J. Acuña (Cowardly Lion) were perfectly cast. I have seen all three of them perform before, and this was by far the best work I have seen them do. The trio's chemistry onstage and with Dorothy and the other actors was absolute perfection. Venus-Tyané Kuya was a warm presence as Aunt Em and Dominick Basso was a great Uncle Henry. Kate Scally's Glinda was inspired and vocally pristine. There were a lot of characters in this cast and multiple costume changes. The show was smooth, well-polished, and entertaining. The kids and adult ensemble in the cast did fantastic work as well. So much talent was on that stage!

As I mentioned, I like my theatre dark and edgy, whenever possible. WIZARD OF OZ made me laugh and smile, multiple times. If I enjoyed it as much as I did, it's safe to say that you will too. Come to the theater and see Saguaro City's production of WIZARD OF OZ. You can thank me later.

Tickets are available at saguarocity.org. Photo by Maria Gawne.

