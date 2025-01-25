Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at The Invisible Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is now playing at The Invisible Theatre through February 2. Directed by Carrie J. Cole and starring IT Managing Artistic Director Betsy Kruse Craig, this powerful work underscores the urgent state of our current democracy. Written by Heidi Schreck and told from her point of view, this play moves quickly and even involves a little audience participation in its closing minutes! I first saw WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Phoenix Theatre. It's a play that has special meaning to me. I was thrilled with Invisible Theatre's production and left the theater in high spirits.

Carrie J. Cole extracts genuine and emotional performances from all three actors onstage. This is the first time I have seen Betsy Kruse Craig perform. I was on the edge of my seat the entire time. Craig portrays a 15-year-old Heidi at one point, and as a high school teacher I can say she nailed that portrayal! Craig juggles multiple storylines and subtle shifts in character. The character of Heidi recounts the story of four generations of her family and views her personal experiences through the lens of the Constitution. Craig's performance is believable and dynamic.

The play's story explores a debate at the American Legion Halls, moderated by actor David Alexander Johnston, who has previously appeared with IT and has an impressive resume of his own. Johnston, whose character provides "positive male energy", is a warm presence, and enhances the narrative of the show. I enjoyed every moment of his performance. Sawyer Gremel, in her IT debut, is a force to be reckoned with. She holds her own onstage and is fierce and feisty in her onstage debate with Craig. Gremel is the perfect example of why the future of live theatre belongs to the rising generation. She was magnificent.

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME explores many incredibly relevant themes, such as the 14th Amendment, which we have heard a thing or two about in the news recently. As someone who personally has deep concerns about our democracy and its future, I found WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to be a breath of fresh air. I left the theater optimistic and with more hope than I've felt in recent months. This speaks to the transformative power of live theatre! Viewers will also feel an incredible responsibility to be active participants, not just passive observers, in our democracy.

The set, designed by James Blair and Betsy Kruse Craig, perfectly framed the action. The audience was transported to the American Legion Halls and every other location presented in Heidi's story. Costumes by Maryann Trombino were perfect. I appreciated the Ruth Bader Ginsburg reference! Sound design by Rob Boone and Carrie J. Cole was effective. During some of the audio segments, I felt the sound volume could have been increased a tad, but this is a minor thing. Technical direction and light design by James Blair were superb. I especially enjoyed the preshow lighting with scattered stars across the stage.

If you enjoy quality theatre that has deep meaning, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is the show to see! Invisible Theatre consistently produces relevant and polished productions, and this one is a must-see! Tickets may be purchased at invisibletheatre.com.

Photo: Tim Fuller

Reader Reviews